Tim Stützle scores in overtime as Senators beat Red Wings 5-4 in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tim Stützle scored 4:58 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday in the opening game of the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden.

Stützle batted the puck out of the air off a crossing pass from Drake Batherson that hit the stick of Detroit defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and beat goalie James Reimer just before the horn sounded.

Ottawa earned the victory after squandering a four-goal lead. Brady Tkachuk had two goals — both set up by Stützle — and Josh Norris added a goal and an assist. Jake Sanderson also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves.

Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and David Perron added goals for Detroit. Reimer stopped 29 shots.

KINGS 2, PANTHERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, helping the Kings stop the Panthers’ five-game winning streak.

Anze Kopitar scored on a power-play goal for Los Angeles, and Cam Talbot made 30 saves. The Kings won in their own building for the second time in eight games.

Sam Reinhart scored for the third straight game for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

The Panthers were held to their lowest scoring output since being shut out at Minnesota in their season opener on Oct. 12.

Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois sustained an apparent lower-body injury when he lost his footing on a breakaway and crashed into the post late in the third. He went straight back to the dressing room and did not return.

KRAKEN 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of a shootout, and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle also scored in the shootout for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped Noah Dobson to seal the victory after Yamamoto’s score.

Matty Beniers, Alex Wennberg and Yamamoto scored in regulation for the Kraken, all on power plays. Grubauer made 21 saves in regulation and overtime.

Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Dobson scored in regulation for the Islanders, who lost their seventh in a row. It marks their longest losing streak since dropping 11 straight early in the 2021-22 season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, CANADIENS 5

MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Theodore had a goal and three assists, and the Golden Knights handed the Canadiens their third straight loss.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone each had a goal and two assists, and Brett Howden, Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas (13-3-1). Adin Hill, who entered with a .939 save percentage, stopped 23 shots.

Jesse Ylonen scored twice for Montreal (7-8-2). Alex Newhook, Johnathan Kovacevic and Justin Barron also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 36 saves in his third start of the season.

The Golden Knights went 3 for 7 on the power play, while the Canadiens failed to convert on three man-advantage situations.

SHARKS 5, BLUES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored two goals, sending the lowly Sharks to the win.

Givani Smith had a goal and an assist for San Jose, which had lost three in a row. William Eklund and Luke Kunin also scored in the Sharks’ highest scoring game of the season.

San Jose is 3-3 in its last six games after dropping its first 11 games of the season.

Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had won three in a row. Joel Hofer stopped 17 of 21 shots before he was replaced by Jordan Binnington in the second period.

The Blues had won their last eight games against the Sharks.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Hedman snapped a tie 11:53 into the third period, sending the Lightning to the victory.

Brayden Point had a power-play goal and two assists for Tampa Bay, which had dropped three straight. Mikhail Sergachev scored in the second and assisted on Brandon Hagel’s empty-netter.

Hedman, who also had an assist, slipped to the left edge of the crease and tapped in the puck for the game-winner after Erik Cernak’s blue-line drive bounced off the back boards. The Lightning dominated the action for several minutes before Hedman’s fourth goal of the season.

Lukas Reichel and Corey Perry scored for Chicago in its second straight loss. Connor Bedard, who had four goals and two assists in his previous two games, was held off the scoresheet.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt, Alexander Holtz and Tyler Toffoli scored in the third period, sending short-handed New Jersey to the victory.

The Devils played without forwards Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes because of injuries. But they were still able to beat Pittsburgh for the sixth straight time overall.

Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for New Jersey, which had dropped three in a row and four of five overall.

Bratt gave the Devils a 3-2 lead 2:35 into the third, beating Tristan Jarry over the shoulder to the blocker side during a 4-on-4 stretch.

Bryan Rust scored twice for Pittsburgh, which had won five in a row. Jarry stopped 25 shots.

COYOTES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored 28 seconds apart in the third period, and Arizona handed Columbus its seventh straight loss.

Barrett Hayton also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram stopped 39 shots. The Coyotes picked up points for the third straight game.

Damon Severson scored twice and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Cooley gave Arizona the lead on its second power play of the night, scoring off a wrist shot from the left circle at 9:39. Crouse made it 3-1 at 10:07.

FLAMES 5, CANUCKS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists and Jonathan Huberdeau ended an 11-game scoring drought, leading Calgary to the home win.

Mackenzie Weegar, Dillon Dube and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary (6-8-2), which improved to 4-1-1 in its last six games. Huberdeau added an assist.

Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves, improving to 4-6-1 on the season.

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (12-4-1), which lost for just the second time in nine games. Casey DeSmith finished with 34 saves.

