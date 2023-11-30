Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP HOCKEY= Andover 9, Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper 4 Becker/Big Lake 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 3 Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hastings 2 Brainerd…

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 9, Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper 4

Becker/Big Lake 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 3

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hastings 2

Brainerd 2, Alexandria 2, OT

Chanhassen 6, Prior Lake 1

Chisago Lakes 4, South St. Paul 1

Duluth East 4, Bemidji 0

Eastview 4, St. Thomas Academy 1

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Blaine 2

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth Marshall 2

La Crescent-Hokah 14, Red Wing 0

Lakeville South 5, Champlin Park 1

Luverne 18, Redwood Valley 1

Mankato East 2, Hutchinson 1

Maple Grove 9, Anoka 0

May-Port CG, N.D. 5, Kittson Central 3

Minnetonka 7, Stillwater 0

Monticello 10, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

Mound Westonka/SWC 7, Bloomington Kennedy 5

New Prague 5, Mankato West 2

New Ulm 6, Marshall 1

Northern Lakes 5, Fergus Falls 1

Proctor 5, Greenway 2

River Lakes 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, OT

Rogers 6, Moorhead 2

Rosemount 5, White Bear Lake 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 0

Shakopee 8, Chaska 2

Simley 4, St. Paul Johnson 1

St Michael-Albertville 5, Blake 3

St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 1

Totino-Grace 6, Woodbury 1

Waseca 7, Fairmont 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Centennial vs. Osseo, ppd.

