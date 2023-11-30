Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 9, Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper 4
Becker/Big Lake 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 3
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hastings 2
Brainerd 2, Alexandria 2, OT
Chanhassen 6, Prior Lake 1
Chisago Lakes 4, South St. Paul 1
Duluth East 4, Bemidji 0
Eastview 4, St. Thomas Academy 1
Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Blaine 2
Grand Rapids 3, Duluth Marshall 2
La Crescent-Hokah 14, Red Wing 0
Lakeville South 5, Champlin Park 1
Luverne 18, Redwood Valley 1
Mankato East 2, Hutchinson 1
Maple Grove 9, Anoka 0
May-Port CG, N.D. 5, Kittson Central 3
Minnetonka 7, Stillwater 0
Monticello 10, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Mound Westonka/SWC 7, Bloomington Kennedy 5
New Prague 5, Mankato West 2
New Ulm 6, Marshall 1
Northern Lakes 5, Fergus Falls 1
Proctor 5, Greenway 2
River Lakes 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, OT
Rogers 6, Moorhead 2
Rosemount 5, White Bear Lake 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 0
Shakopee 8, Chaska 2
Simley 4, St. Paul Johnson 1
St Michael-Albertville 5, Blake 3
St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 1
Totino-Grace 6, Woodbury 1
Waseca 7, Fairmont 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Centennial vs. Osseo, ppd.
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.