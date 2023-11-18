The RSM Classic Scores

Saturday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ludvig Aberg 67b-64a-61a—192 Eric Cole 66b-66a-61a—193 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-66a-60a—194 Tyler Duncan 68a-65b-62a—195 Sam Ryder 67a-65b-65a—197 Denny McCarthy 65b-67a-66a—198 Greyson Sigg 66a-68b-64a—198 Austin Eckroat 65b-68a-66a—199 Peter Kuest 67b-66a-66a—199 Ryan Moore 70b-67a-62a—199 Matthew NeSmith 71b-63a-65a—199 Alex Noren 67b-68a-64a—199 Robert Streb 66a-68b-65a—199 Kevin Tway 69a-67b-63a—199 Vince Whaley 66a-69b-64a—199 Will Gordon 71b-66a-63a—200 Charley Hoffman 68a-70b-62a—200 Ben Kohles 66a-67b-67a—200 Nicholas Lindheim 68b-66a-66a—200 Fred Biondi 70b-67a-64a—201 Thomas Detry 70b-66a-65a—201 Harris English 67a-71b-63a—201 Nick Hardy 70a-67b-64a—201 Kelly Kraft 69b-65a-67a—201 Luke List 67a-68b-66a—201 Taylor Montgomery 69b-65a-67a—201 Adam Schenk 68a-66b-67a—201 Adam Svensson 68a-66b-67a—201 Davis Thompson 66b-69a-66a—201 Matt Atkins 71b-66a-65a—202 Akshay Bhatia 69b-66a-67a—202 Nicolas Echavarria 69b-67a-66a—202 Tano Goya 68a-68b-66a—202 Chris Kirk 69b-67a-66a—202 Patton Kizzire 68a-69b-65a—202 Matt Kuchar 65a-68b-69a—202 William McGirt 67a-68b-67a—202 Jacob Solomon 70b-68a-64a—202 J.J. Spaun 68a-70b-64a—202 Brendon Todd 68b-66a-68a—202 Cameron Young 66b-68a-68a—202 Wesley Bryan 68a-67b-68a—203 Corey Conners 72b-65a-66a—203 Cody Gribble 70b-67a-66a—203 Ben Griffin 67a-67b-69a—203 Russell Henley 72a-66b-65a—203 Harry Higgs 68b-70a-65a—203 Stephan Jaeger 69b-66a-68a—203 Alex Smalley 71a-67b-65a—203 Tommy Gainey 66a-71b-67a—204 Kramer Hickok 71b-66a-67a—204 Scott Piercy 70a-68b-66a—204 Austin Smotherman 71b-65a-68a—204 Brandon Wu 67a-70b-67a—204 Aaron Baddeley 70b-68a-67a—205 Ricky Barnes 67b-68a-70a—205 Stewart Cink 69a-67b-69a—205 Ben Crane 70a-68b-67a—205 Brian Gay 72b-65a-68a—205 Brian Harman 71b-66a-68a—205 Russell Knox 66a-70b-69a—205 J.T. Poston 66a-72b-67a—205 Camilo Villegas 67a-70b-68a—205 Carl Yuan 66a-70b-69a—205 Brent Grant 71b-66a-69a—206 Chesson Hadley 71a-67b-68a—206 Maverick McNealy 68a-67b-71a—206 Ben Carr 68b-68a-71a—207 Cameron Champ 70a-68b-69a—207 Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-70a—207 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70a-67b-70a—207 Andrew Novak 69a-69b-69a—207 Curtis Thompson 68b-70a-69a—207 Si Woo Kim 70b-66a-72a—208 Satoshi Kodaira 69a-69b-70a—208 Justin Suh 71b-65a-72a—208 Carson Young 68a-70b-70a—208 Cameron Percy 70a-68b-73a—211

