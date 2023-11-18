Live Radio
The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 4:20 PM

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ludvig Aberg 67b-64a-61a—192
Eric Cole 66b-66a-61a—193
Mackenzie Hughes 68b-66a-60a—194
Tyler Duncan 68a-65b-62a—195
Sam Ryder 67a-65b-65a—197
Denny McCarthy 65b-67a-66a—198
Greyson Sigg 66a-68b-64a—198
Austin Eckroat 65b-68a-66a—199
Peter Kuest 67b-66a-66a—199
Ryan Moore 70b-67a-62a—199
Matthew NeSmith 71b-63a-65a—199
Alex Noren 67b-68a-64a—199
Robert Streb 66a-68b-65a—199
Kevin Tway 69a-67b-63a—199
Vince Whaley 66a-69b-64a—199
Will Gordon 71b-66a-63a—200
Charley Hoffman 68a-70b-62a—200
Ben Kohles 66a-67b-67a—200
Nicholas Lindheim 68b-66a-66a—200
Fred Biondi 70b-67a-64a—201
Thomas Detry 70b-66a-65a—201
Harris English 67a-71b-63a—201
Nick Hardy 70a-67b-64a—201
Kelly Kraft 69b-65a-67a—201
Luke List 67a-68b-66a—201
Taylor Montgomery 69b-65a-67a—201
Adam Schenk 68a-66b-67a—201
Adam Svensson 68a-66b-67a—201
Davis Thompson 66b-69a-66a—201
Matt Atkins 71b-66a-65a—202
Akshay Bhatia 69b-66a-67a—202
Nicolas Echavarria 69b-67a-66a—202
Tano Goya 68a-68b-66a—202
Chris Kirk 69b-67a-66a—202
Patton Kizzire 68a-69b-65a—202
Matt Kuchar 65a-68b-69a—202
William McGirt 67a-68b-67a—202
Jacob Solomon 70b-68a-64a—202
J.J. Spaun 68a-70b-64a—202
Brendon Todd 68b-66a-68a—202
Cameron Young 66b-68a-68a—202
Wesley Bryan 68a-67b-68a—203
Corey Conners 72b-65a-66a—203
Cody Gribble 70b-67a-66a—203
Ben Griffin 67a-67b-69a—203
Russell Henley 72a-66b-65a—203
Harry Higgs 68b-70a-65a—203
Stephan Jaeger 69b-66a-68a—203
Alex Smalley 71a-67b-65a—203
Tommy Gainey 66a-71b-67a—204
Kramer Hickok 71b-66a-67a—204
Scott Piercy 70a-68b-66a—204
Austin Smotherman 71b-65a-68a—204
Brandon Wu 67a-70b-67a—204
Aaron Baddeley 70b-68a-67a—205
Ricky Barnes 67b-68a-70a—205
Stewart Cink 69a-67b-69a—205
Ben Crane 70a-68b-67a—205
Brian Gay 72b-65a-68a—205
Brian Harman 71b-66a-68a—205
Russell Knox 66a-70b-69a—205
J.T. Poston 66a-72b-67a—205
Camilo Villegas 67a-70b-68a—205
Carl Yuan 66a-70b-69a—205
Brent Grant 71b-66a-69a—206
Chesson Hadley 71a-67b-68a—206
Maverick McNealy 68a-67b-71a—206
Ben Carr 68b-68a-71a—207
Cameron Champ 70a-68b-69a—207
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-70a—207
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70a-67b-70a—207
Andrew Novak 69a-69b-69a—207
Curtis Thompson 68b-70a-69a—207
Si Woo Kim 70b-66a-72a—208
Satoshi Kodaira 69a-69b-70a—208
Justin Suh 71b-65a-72a—208
Carson Young 68a-70b-70a—208
Cameron Percy 70a-68b-73a—211

