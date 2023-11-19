Live Radio
Home » Sports » The RSM Classic Par Scores

The RSM Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ludvig Aberg (500), $1,512,000 67b-64a-61a-61a—253 -29
Mackenzie Hughes (300), $915,600 68b-66a-60a-63a—257 -25
Tyler Duncan (163), $495,600 68a-65b-62a-65a—260 -22
Eric Cole (0), $495,600 66b-66a-61a-67a—260 -22
Ben Kohles (0), $310,800 66a-67b-67a-63a—263 -19
Denny McCarthy (0), $310,800 65b-67a-66a-65a—263 -19
Adam Svensson (0), $310,800 68a-66b-67a-62a—263 -19
Austin Eckroat (75), $228,900 65b-68a-66a-65a—264 -18
Ben Griffin (75), $228,900 67a-67b-69a-61a—264 -18
Taylor Montgomery (75), $228,900 69b-65a-67a-63a—264 -18
Ryan Moore (75), $228,900 70b-67a-62a-65a—264 -18
Greyson Sigg (75), $228,900 66a-68b-64a-66a—264 -18
Charley Hoffman (54), $150,500 68a-70b-62a-65a—265 -17
Sam Ryder (54), $150,500 67a-65b-65a-68a—265 -17
J.J. Spaun (54), $150,500 68a-70b-64a-63a—265 -17
Vince Whaley (54), $150,500 66a-69b-64a-66a—265 -17
Russell Henley (0), $150,500 72a-66b-65a-62a—265 -17
Peter Kuest (0), $150,500 67b-66a-66a-66a—265 -17
Tano Goya (44), $107,100 68a-68b-66a-64a—266 -16
Kelly Kraft (44), $107,100 69b-65a-67a-65a—266 -16
Luke List (44), $107,100 67a-68b-66a-65a—266 -16
Adam Schenk (0), $107,100 68a-66b-67a-65a—266 -16
Nick Hardy (36), $75,180 70a-67b-64a-66a—267 -15
Alex Noren (36), $75,180 67b-68a-64a-68a—267 -15
Kevin Tway (36), $75,180 69a-67b-63a-68a—267 -15
Fred Biondi (0), $75,180 70b-67a-64a-66a—267 -15
Jacob Solomon (0), $75,180 70b-68a-64a-65a—267 -15
Thomas Detry (26), $53,918 70b-66a-65a-67a—268 -14
Stephan Jaeger (26), $53,918 69b-66a-68a-65a—268 -14
Nicholas Lindheim (26), $53,918 68b-66a-66a-68a—268 -14
William McGirt (26), $53,918 67a-68b-67a-66a—268 -14
Matthew NeSmith (26), $53,918 71b-63a-65a-69a—268 -14
Harris English (0), $53,918 67a-71b-63a-67a—268 -14
Chris Kirk (0), $53,918 69b-67a-66a-66a—268 -14
Brendon Todd (0), $53,918 68b-66a-68a-66a—268 -14
Ricky Barnes (20), $42,630 67b-68a-70a-64a—269 -13
Will Gordon (20), $42,630 71b-66a-63a-69a—269 -13
Akshay Bhatia (16), $35,700 69b-66a-67a-68a—270 -12
Brian Gay (16), $35,700 72b-65a-68a-65a—270 -12
Chesson Hadley (16), $35,700 71a-67b-68a-64a—270 -12
Scott Piercy (16), $35,700 70a-68b-66a-66a—270 -12
Matt Atkins (0), $35,700 71b-66a-65a-68a—270 -12
Cameron Young (0), $35,700 66b-68a-68a-68a—270 -12
Wesley Bryan (10), $24,239 68a-67b-68a-68a—271 -11
Stewart Cink (10), $24,239 69a-67b-69a-66a—271 -11
Nicolas Echavarria (10), $24,239 69b-67a-66a-69a—271 -11
Patton Kizzire (10), $24,239 68a-69b-65a-69a—271 -11
Russell Knox (10), $24,239 66a-70b-69a-66a—271 -11
Alex Smalley (10), $24,239 71a-67b-65a-68a—271 -11
Corey Conners (0), $24,239 72b-65a-66a-68a—271 -11
Brian Harman (0), $24,239 71b-66a-68a-66a—271 -11
J.T. Poston (0), $24,239 66a-72b-67a-66a—271 -11
Tommy Gainey (6), $19,774 66a-71b-67a-68a—272 -10
Cody Gribble (6), $19,774 70b-67a-66a-69a—272 -10
Matt Kuchar (6), $19,774 65a-68b-69a-70a—272 -10
Austin Smotherman (6), $19,774 71b-65a-68a-68a—272 -10
Davis Thompson (6), $19,774 66b-69a-66a-71a—272 -10
Cameron Champ (5), $18,618 70a-68b-69a-66a—273 -9
Ben Crane (5), $18,816 70a-68b-67a-68a—273 -9
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,816 70a-67b-70a-66a—273 -9
Maverick McNealy (5), $18,816 68a-67b-71a-67a—273 -9
Camilo Villegas (5), $18,816 67a-70b-68a-68a—273 -9
Brandon Wu (5), $18,816 67a-70b-67a-69a—273 -9
Aaron Baddeley (4), $17,976 70b-68a-67a-69a—274 -8
Brent Grant (4), $17,976 71b-66a-69a-68a—274 -8
Robert Streb (4), $17,976 66a-68b-65a-75a—274 -8
Justin Suh (4), $17,976 71b-65a-72a-66a—274 -8
Harry Higgs (3), $17,388 68b-70a-65a-72a—275 -7
Carl Yuan (3), $17,388 66a-70b-69a-70a—275 -7
Ben Carr (0), $17,388 68b-68a-71a-68a—275 -7
Carson Young (3), $16,968 68a-70b-70a-68a—276 -6
Si Woo Kim (0), $16,968 70b-66a-72a-68a—276 -6
Kramer Hickok (3), $16,632 71b-66a-67a-73a—277 -5
Andrew Novak (3), $16,632 69a-69b-69a-70a—277 -5
Satoshi Kodaira (2), $16,296 69a-69b-70a-70a—278 -4
Curtis Thompson (0), $16,296 68b-70a-69a-71a—278 -4
Cameron Percy (2), $16,044 70a-68b-73a-68a—279 -3
Kevin Kisner (2), $15,876 70b-67a-70a-74a—281 -1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up