The RSM Classic Par Scores

Saturday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ludvig Aberg 67b-64a-61a—192 -20 Eric Cole 66b-66a-61a—193 -19 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-66a-60a—194 -18 Tyler Duncan 68a-65b-62a—195 -17 Sam Ryder 67a-65b-65a—197 -15 Denny McCarthy 65b-67a-66a—198 -14 Greyson Sigg 66a-68b-64a—198 -14 Austin Eckroat 65b-68a-66a—199 -13 Peter Kuest 67b-66a-66a—199 -13 Ryan Moore 70b-67a-62a—199 -13 Matthew NeSmith 71b-63a-65a—199 -13 Alex Noren 67b-68a-64a—199 -13 Robert Streb 66a-68b-65a—199 -13 Kevin Tway 69a-67b-63a—199 -13 Vince Whaley 66a-69b-64a—199 -13 Will Gordon 71b-66a-63a—200 -12 Charley Hoffman 68a-70b-62a—200 -12 Ben Kohles 66a-67b-67a—200 -12 Nicholas Lindheim 68b-66a-66a—200 -12 Fred Biondi 70b-67a-64a—201 -11 Thomas Detry 70b-66a-65a—201 -11 Harris English 67a-71b-63a—201 -11 Nick Hardy 70a-67b-64a—201 -11 Kelly Kraft 69b-65a-67a—201 -11 Luke List 67a-68b-66a—201 -11 Taylor Montgomery 69b-65a-67a—201 -11 Adam Schenk 68a-66b-67a—201 -11 Adam Svensson 68a-66b-67a—201 -11 Davis Thompson 66b-69a-66a—201 -11 Matt Atkins 71b-66a-65a—202 -10 Akshay Bhatia 69b-66a-67a—202 -10 Nicolas Echavarria 69b-67a-66a—202 -10 Tano Goya 68a-68b-66a—202 -10 Chris Kirk 69b-67a-66a—202 -10 Patton Kizzire 68a-69b-65a—202 -10 Matt Kuchar 65a-68b-69a—202 -10 William McGirt 67a-68b-67a—202 -10 Jacob Solomon 70b-68a-64a—202 -10 J.J. Spaun 68a-70b-64a—202 -10 Brendon Todd 68b-66a-68a—202 -10 Cameron Young 66b-68a-68a—202 -10 Wesley Bryan 68a-67b-68a—203 -9 Corey Conners 72b-65a-66a—203 -9 Cody Gribble 70b-67a-66a—203 -9 Ben Griffin 67a-67b-69a—203 -9 Russell Henley 72a-66b-65a—203 -9 Harry Higgs 68b-70a-65a—203 -9 Stephan Jaeger 69b-66a-68a—203 -9 Alex Smalley 71a-67b-65a—203 -9 Tommy Gainey 66a-71b-67a—204 -8 Kramer Hickok 71b-66a-67a—204 -8 Scott Piercy 70a-68b-66a—204 -8 Austin Smotherman 71b-65a-68a—204 -8 Brandon Wu 67a-70b-67a—204 -8 Aaron Baddeley 70b-68a-67a—205 -7 Ricky Barnes 67b-68a-70a—205 -7 Stewart Cink 69a-67b-69a—205 -7 Ben Crane 70a-68b-67a—205 -7 Brian Gay 72b-65a-68a—205 -7 Brian Harman 71b-66a-68a—205 -7 Russell Knox 66a-70b-69a—205 -7 J.T. Poston 66a-72b-67a—205 -7 Camilo Villegas 67a-70b-68a—205 -7 Carl Yuan 66a-70b-69a—205 -7 Brent Grant 71b-66a-69a—206 -6 Chesson Hadley 71a-67b-68a—206 -6 Maverick McNealy 68a-67b-71a—206 -6 Ben Carr 68b-68a-71a—207 -5 Cameron Champ 70a-68b-69a—207 -5 Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-70a—207 -5 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70a-67b-70a—207 -5 Andrew Novak 69a-69b-69a—207 -5 Curtis Thompson 68b-70a-69a—207 -5 Si Woo Kim 70b-66a-72a—208 -4 Satoshi Kodaira 69a-69b-70a—208 -4 Justin Suh 71b-65a-72a—208 -4 Carson Young 68a-70b-70a—208 -4 Cameron Percy 70a-68b-73a—211 -1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.