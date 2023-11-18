Live Radio
The RSM Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 4:17 PM

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ludvig Aberg 67b-64a-61a—192 -20
Eric Cole 66b-66a-61a—193 -19
Mackenzie Hughes 68b-66a-60a—194 -18
Tyler Duncan 68a-65b-62a—195 -17
Sam Ryder 67a-65b-65a—197 -15
Denny McCarthy 65b-67a-66a—198 -14
Greyson Sigg 66a-68b-64a—198 -14
Austin Eckroat 65b-68a-66a—199 -13
Peter Kuest 67b-66a-66a—199 -13
Ryan Moore 70b-67a-62a—199 -13
Matthew NeSmith 71b-63a-65a—199 -13
Alex Noren 67b-68a-64a—199 -13
Robert Streb 66a-68b-65a—199 -13
Kevin Tway 69a-67b-63a—199 -13
Vince Whaley 66a-69b-64a—199 -13
Will Gordon 71b-66a-63a—200 -12
Charley Hoffman 68a-70b-62a—200 -12
Ben Kohles 66a-67b-67a—200 -12
Nicholas Lindheim 68b-66a-66a—200 -12
Fred Biondi 70b-67a-64a—201 -11
Thomas Detry 70b-66a-65a—201 -11
Harris English 67a-71b-63a—201 -11
Nick Hardy 70a-67b-64a—201 -11
Kelly Kraft 69b-65a-67a—201 -11
Luke List 67a-68b-66a—201 -11
Taylor Montgomery 69b-65a-67a—201 -11
Adam Schenk 68a-66b-67a—201 -11
Adam Svensson 68a-66b-67a—201 -11
Davis Thompson 66b-69a-66a—201 -11
Matt Atkins 71b-66a-65a—202 -10
Akshay Bhatia 69b-66a-67a—202 -10
Nicolas Echavarria 69b-67a-66a—202 -10
Tano Goya 68a-68b-66a—202 -10
Chris Kirk 69b-67a-66a—202 -10
Patton Kizzire 68a-69b-65a—202 -10
Matt Kuchar 65a-68b-69a—202 -10
William McGirt 67a-68b-67a—202 -10
Jacob Solomon 70b-68a-64a—202 -10
J.J. Spaun 68a-70b-64a—202 -10
Brendon Todd 68b-66a-68a—202 -10
Cameron Young 66b-68a-68a—202 -10
Wesley Bryan 68a-67b-68a—203 -9
Corey Conners 72b-65a-66a—203 -9
Cody Gribble 70b-67a-66a—203 -9
Ben Griffin 67a-67b-69a—203 -9
Russell Henley 72a-66b-65a—203 -9
Harry Higgs 68b-70a-65a—203 -9
Stephan Jaeger 69b-66a-68a—203 -9
Alex Smalley 71a-67b-65a—203 -9
Tommy Gainey 66a-71b-67a—204 -8
Kramer Hickok 71b-66a-67a—204 -8
Scott Piercy 70a-68b-66a—204 -8
Austin Smotherman 71b-65a-68a—204 -8
Brandon Wu 67a-70b-67a—204 -8
Aaron Baddeley 70b-68a-67a—205 -7
Ricky Barnes 67b-68a-70a—205 -7
Stewart Cink 69a-67b-69a—205 -7
Ben Crane 70a-68b-67a—205 -7
Brian Gay 72b-65a-68a—205 -7
Brian Harman 71b-66a-68a—205 -7
Russell Knox 66a-70b-69a—205 -7
J.T. Poston 66a-72b-67a—205 -7
Camilo Villegas 67a-70b-68a—205 -7
Carl Yuan 66a-70b-69a—205 -7
Brent Grant 71b-66a-69a—206 -6
Chesson Hadley 71a-67b-68a—206 -6
Maverick McNealy 68a-67b-71a—206 -6
Ben Carr 68b-68a-71a—207 -5
Cameron Champ 70a-68b-69a—207 -5
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a-70a—207 -5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70a-67b-70a—207 -5
Andrew Novak 69a-69b-69a—207 -5
Curtis Thompson 68b-70a-69a—207 -5
Si Woo Kim 70b-66a-72a—208 -4
Satoshi Kodaira 69a-69b-70a—208 -4
Justin Suh 71b-65a-72a—208 -4
Carson Young 68a-70b-70a—208 -4
Cameron Percy 70a-68b-73a—211 -1

