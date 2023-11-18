The RSM Classic Par Scores

Saturday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.4 million
Third Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Ludvig Aberg
|67b-64a-61a—192
|-20
|Eric Cole
|66b-66a-61a—193
|-19
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68b-66a-60a—194
|-18
|Tyler Duncan
|68a-65b-62a—195
|-17
|Sam Ryder
|67a-65b-65a—197
|-15
|Denny McCarthy
|65b-67a-66a—198
|-14
|Greyson Sigg
|66a-68b-64a—198
|-14
|Austin Eckroat
|65b-68a-66a—199
|-13
|Peter Kuest
|67b-66a-66a—199
|-13
|Ryan Moore
|70b-67a-62a—199
|-13
|Matthew NeSmith
|71b-63a-65a—199
|-13
|Alex Noren
|67b-68a-64a—199
|-13
|Robert Streb
|66a-68b-65a—199
|-13
|Kevin Tway
|69a-67b-63a—199
|-13
|Vince Whaley
|66a-69b-64a—199
|-13
|Will Gordon
|71b-66a-63a—200
|-12
|Charley Hoffman
|68a-70b-62a—200
|-12
|Ben Kohles
|66a-67b-67a—200
|-12
|Nicholas Lindheim
|68b-66a-66a—200
|-12
|Fred Biondi
|70b-67a-64a—201
|-11
|Thomas Detry
|70b-66a-65a—201
|-11
|Harris English
|67a-71b-63a—201
|-11
|Nick Hardy
|70a-67b-64a—201
|-11
|Kelly Kraft
|69b-65a-67a—201
|-11
|Luke List
|67a-68b-66a—201
|-11
|Taylor Montgomery
|69b-65a-67a—201
|-11
|Adam Schenk
|68a-66b-67a—201
|-11
|Adam Svensson
|68a-66b-67a—201
|-11
|Davis Thompson
|66b-69a-66a—201
|-11
|Matt Atkins
|71b-66a-65a—202
|-10
|Akshay Bhatia
|69b-66a-67a—202
|-10
|Nicolas Echavarria
|69b-67a-66a—202
|-10
|Tano Goya
|68a-68b-66a—202
|-10
|Chris Kirk
|69b-67a-66a—202
|-10
|Patton Kizzire
|68a-69b-65a—202
|-10
|Matt Kuchar
|65a-68b-69a—202
|-10
|William McGirt
|67a-68b-67a—202
|-10
|Jacob Solomon
|70b-68a-64a—202
|-10
|J.J. Spaun
|68a-70b-64a—202
|-10
|Brendon Todd
|68b-66a-68a—202
|-10
|Cameron Young
|66b-68a-68a—202
|-10
|Wesley Bryan
|68a-67b-68a—203
|-9
|Corey Conners
|72b-65a-66a—203
|-9
|Cody Gribble
|70b-67a-66a—203
|-9
|Ben Griffin
|67a-67b-69a—203
|-9
|Russell Henley
|72a-66b-65a—203
|-9
|Harry Higgs
|68b-70a-65a—203
|-9
|Stephan Jaeger
|69b-66a-68a—203
|-9
|Alex Smalley
|71a-67b-65a—203
|-9
|Tommy Gainey
|66a-71b-67a—204
|-8
|Kramer Hickok
|71b-66a-67a—204
|-8
|Scott Piercy
|70a-68b-66a—204
|-8
|Austin Smotherman
|71b-65a-68a—204
|-8
|Brandon Wu
|67a-70b-67a—204
|-8
|Aaron Baddeley
|70b-68a-67a—205
|-7
|Ricky Barnes
|67b-68a-70a—205
|-7
|Stewart Cink
|69a-67b-69a—205
|-7
|Ben Crane
|70a-68b-67a—205
|-7
|Brian Gay
|72b-65a-68a—205
|-7
|Brian Harman
|71b-66a-68a—205
|-7
|Russell Knox
|66a-70b-69a—205
|-7
|J.T. Poston
|66a-72b-67a—205
|-7
|Camilo Villegas
|67a-70b-68a—205
|-7
|Carl Yuan
|66a-70b-69a—205
|-7
|Brent Grant
|71b-66a-69a—206
|-6
|Chesson Hadley
|71a-67b-68a—206
|-6
|Maverick McNealy
|68a-67b-71a—206
|-6
|Ben Carr
|68b-68a-71a—207
|-5
|Cameron Champ
|70a-68b-69a—207
|-5
|Kevin Kisner
|70b-67a-70a—207
|-5
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70a-67b-70a—207
|-5
|Andrew Novak
|69a-69b-69a—207
|-5
|Curtis Thompson
|68b-70a-69a—207
|-5
|Si Woo Kim
|70b-66a-72a—208
|-4
|Satoshi Kodaira
|69a-69b-70a—208
|-4
|Justin Suh
|71b-65a-72a—208
|-4
|Carson Young
|68a-70b-70a—208
|-4
|Cameron Percy
|70a-68b-73a—211
|-1
