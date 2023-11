Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 8 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — Bowling Green…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, November 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Kent St.

ESPNU — Akron at Miami (Ohio)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Toledo

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Syracuse, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Clemson, Semifinal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — Oaks Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Tempe, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at New York

10 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Inter Milan at Red Bull Salzburg, Group D

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: Philadelphia Union at New England, Game 2

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: France vs. Italy, Spain vs. Canada

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: France vs. Italy, Spain vs. Canada

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: USA vs. Switzerland, Australia vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Germany, Canada vs. Poland

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: USA vs. Switzerland, Australia vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Germany, Canada vs. Poland

_____

