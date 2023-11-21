Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. ESPN — Battle…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, November 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: N. Iowa vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Colorado St. vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Villanova vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Honolulu

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Creighton, Semifinal, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Honolulu

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Memphis vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division – Third-Place Game, Cancun, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: West Virginia vs. Virginia, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Baylor vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Stanford vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

8 p.m.

BTN — Duquesne at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division – Championship, Cancun, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: SMU vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Florida vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: TBD, Surf Division – Championship, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

12 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu

1 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: TBD, Surf Division – Third-Place Game, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at LSU

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Columbus (Fla.), Miami

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Florida

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:20 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Uzbekistan, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Senegal, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Australia vs. Czech Rep.

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Britain vs. Serbia, Italy vs. Netherlands

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Britain vs. Serbia, Italy vs. Netherlands

