Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: N. Iowa vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Colorado St. vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Villanova vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Honolulu
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Creighton, Semifinal, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Honolulu
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Memphis vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division – Third-Place Game, Cancun, Mexico
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: West Virginia vs. Virginia, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Baylor vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Stanford vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas
8 p.m.
BTN — Duquesne at Nebraska
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division – Championship, Cancun, Mexico
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: SMU vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Florida vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: TBD, Surf Division – Championship, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
12 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu
1 a.m. (Thursday)
CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: TBD, Surf Division – Third-Place Game, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at LSU
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Columbus (Fla.), Miami
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Florida
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Vegas at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:20 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Uzbekistan, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Senegal, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Australia vs. Czech Rep.
4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Britain vs. Serbia, Italy vs. Netherlands
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Britain vs. Serbia, Italy vs. Netherlands
_____
