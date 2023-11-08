Sports on TV for Thursday, November 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, November 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. BTN — S.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, November 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — S. Indiana at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Bakersfield at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Kentucky at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Harvard at Boston College

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Louisville

ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Silver Slugger Awards

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta vs. Orlando, Mexico City

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Carolina at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Morocco, Group A, Surabaya, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Canada, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: USA vs. Switzerland, Australia vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Germany, Canada vs. Poland

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: USA vs. Switzerland, Australia vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Germany, Canada vs. Poland

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: USA vs. Czech Rep., Fance vs. Germany, Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia, Spain vs. Poland

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: USA vs. Czech Rep., Fance vs. Germany, Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia, Spain vs. Poland

