Sports on TV for Thursday, November 16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, November 16

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

2:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos (Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Coll. of Charleston vs. Vermont, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: St. John’s vs. North Texas, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Saint Louis vs. Wyoming, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Dayton vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Wichita St. vs. Coastal Carolina, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Houston vs. Towson, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Texas Southern at Virginia

BTN — Wright St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Missouri at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Auburn vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Utah vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

PAC-12N — Mass.-Lowell at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana St. at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at UConn

7 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, First Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 BBWAA MVP Awards

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Cincinnati at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Detroit vs. Ottawa, Stockholm

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Mali, Group B, Surabaya, Indonesia

3:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Spain, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Panama, Group A, Surakarta, Indonesia

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Switzerland, Group F, Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Liechtenstein vs. Portugal, Group F, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

9 p.m.

TNT — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Trinidad And Tobago, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Austin, Texas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Quarterfinal – Leg 1, San Juan, Costa Rica

3:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Japan, Group D, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Argentina, Group D, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Brazil, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

