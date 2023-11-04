Sports on TV for Sunday, November 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 5 AFL BASEBALL 8 p.m. MLBN — All-Star Game:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, November 5

AFL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — All-Star Game: AL vs. NL, Scottsdale, Ariz.

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: U.S. National Team at Tennessee

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlottesville, Va.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Quarterfinal, Clemson, S.C.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Army, Championship

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida St., Championship, Cary, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Columbus, Ohio

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. Memphis, Championship, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2023 Grand Prix de France, Angers, France (Taped)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Miami vs. Kansas City, Frankfurt, Germany

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland, Chicago at New Orleans, Seattle at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta, LA Rams at Green Bay, Washington at New England

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Lutton Town

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Charlotte at North Carolina FC, Final

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2

FS2 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2 (Spanish Telecast)

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Bayern (Taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: OL Reign at San Diego, Semifinal

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

