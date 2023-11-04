Sports on TV for Sunday, November 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, November 5
AFL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Game: AL vs. NL, Scottsdale, Ariz.
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: U.S. National Team at Tennessee
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Penn St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlottesville, Va.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Quarterfinal, Clemson, S.C.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Army, Championship
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida St., Championship, Cary, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. Memphis, Championship, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The 2023 Grand Prix de France, Angers, France (Taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MARATHON
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York
3 p.m.
ABC — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Miami vs. Kansas City, Frankfurt, Germany
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland, Chicago at New Orleans, Seattle at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta, LA Rams at Green Bay, Washington at New England
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Lutton Town
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Charlotte at North Carolina FC, Final
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2
FS2 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2 (Spanish Telecast)
2 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Bayern (Taped)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: OL Reign at San Diego, Semifinal
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final
4:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
