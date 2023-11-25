Sports on TV for Sunday, November 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 26 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, November 26

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Penn St. vs. VCU, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: FAU vs. Virginia Tech, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Iona at Colorado

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Butler vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Harvard vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Iowa St., Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Villanova at Wake Forest

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Albany (NY) at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU Grand Prix: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

9 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Birmingham

8 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Carolina at Tennessee, New England at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Denver, LA Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Las Vegas, Buffalo at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Chicago

5 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Carolina

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AS Roma

12:25 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Cádiz CF

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Sporting Kansas City at Houston

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.