Sports on TV for November 4 – 5

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

2:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Clemson

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

CBS — Ohio St. at Rutgers

ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at South Carolina

FOX — Kansas St. at Texas

FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan St.

SECN — UConn at Tennessee

2 p.m.

CW — Georgia Tech at Virginia

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Air Force

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

CBS — Missouri at Georgia

ESPN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — James Madison at Georgia St.

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

FOX — Penn St. at Maryland

FS1 — UCF at Cincinnati

PEACOCK — Iowa vs. Northwestern, Chicago

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Liberty

NFLN — Marshall at Appalachian St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.

FOX — BYU at West Virginia

FS1 — Utah St. at San Diego St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Southern Cal

CBS — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Washington at Southern Cal (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU — SMU at Rice

NBC — Purdue at Michigan

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Fresno St.

ESPN — Oregon St. at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Howard at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 2, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 2, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Edmonton

7 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Aston Villa

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

Sunday, November 5

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlottesville, Va.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Quarterfinal, Clemson, S.C.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Army, Championship

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida St., Championship, Cary, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Columbus, Ohio

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. Memphis, Championship, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2023 Grand Prix de France, Angers, France (Taped)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Miami vs. Kansas City, Frankfurt, Germany

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland, Chicago at New Orleans, Seattle at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta, LA Rams at Green Bay, Washington at New England

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Lutton Town

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2

FS2 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2 (Spanish Telecast)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Charlotte at North Carolina FC, Final

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Bayern (Taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: OL Reign at San Diego, Semifinal

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

