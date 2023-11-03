Sports on TV for November 4 – 5

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, November 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
2:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Clemson
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana
CBS — Ohio St. at Rutgers
ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at South Carolina
FOX — Kansas St. at Texas
FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan St.
SECN — UConn at Tennessee
2 p.m.
CW — Georgia Tech at Virginia
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Air Force
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
CBS — Missouri at Georgia
ESPN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — James Madison at Georgia St.
ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina
FOX — Penn St. at Maryland
FS1 — UCF at Cincinnati
PEACOCK — Iowa vs. Northwestern, Chicago
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Liberty
NFLN — Marshall at Appalachian St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.
FOX — BYU at West Virginia
FS1 — Utah St. at San Diego St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Southern Cal
CBS — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Washington at Southern Cal (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNU — SMU at Rice
NBC — Purdue at Michigan
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Fresno St.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Howard at SC State (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 2, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 2, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Edmonton
7 p.m.
NHLN — Buffalo at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
11 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:25 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Aston Villa
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
_____
Sunday, November 5
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Penn St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlottesville, Va.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Quarterfinal, Clemson, S.C.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Army, Championship
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida St., Championship, Cary, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. Memphis, Championship, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The 2023 Grand Prix de France, Angers, France (Taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MARATHON
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York
3 p.m.
ABC — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Miami vs. Kansas City, Frankfurt, Germany
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland, Chicago at New Orleans, Seattle at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta, LA Rams at Green Bay, Washington at New England
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Lutton Town
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2
FS2 — MLS Playoff: LA FC at Vancouver FC, Game 2 (Spanish Telecast)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Charlotte at North Carolina FC, Final
2 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Bayern (Taped)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: OL Reign at San Diego, Semifinal
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final
4:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
