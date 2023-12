Sports on TV for November 20 – 26

Adv18 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 —…

Adv18

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Tennessee vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation Game, New York

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Purdue vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Virginia vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, New York

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: SMU vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Kansas vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Kansas City

ESPN — Philadelphia at Kansas City

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Kansas City (ManningCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:20 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Round of 16

7 p.m.

TNT — CONCACAF Nations League: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 2, Port of Spain, Trinidad

3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Surabaya, Indonesia

_____

Tuesday, November 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Philadelphia (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10 p.m.

TNT — Utah at LA Lakers (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:20 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Surabaya, Indonesia

3:20 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia

_____

Wednesday, November 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: N. Iowa vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Villanova vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Honolulu

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Honolulu

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Memphis vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Baylor vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Stanford vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Florida vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu

12 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Florida

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:20 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia

_____

Thursday, November 23

AUTO RACING

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Penn St. vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: FAU vs. Butler, Quarterfinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Rady Children’s Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Iowa, Semifinal, San Diego

4 p.m.

FOX — Acrisure Classic: Arizona vs. Michigan St., Palm Springs, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Iowa St. vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FS1 — Rady Children’s Invitational: Seton Hall vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, San Diego

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Boise St. vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Las Vegas

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: BYU vs. Arizona St., Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FOX — Tennessee vs. Indiana, Cypress Lake, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Green bay at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Washington at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Seattle

_____

Friday, November 24

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bryant at Xavier

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2 p.m.

FS1 — Manhattan at UConn

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Boston College

CBS — Iowa at Nebraska

ESPN — Memphis at Temple

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TCU at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

ABC — UTSA at Tulane

4 p.m.

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Oregon

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New York (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10:04 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Golden State (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Miami at NY Jets

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Quarterfinal

_____

Saturday, November 25

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

FS1 — TBA

2 p.m.

NBC — Southern U. vs. Grambling St., New Orleans

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: TBD, Quarterfinal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford FC

_____

Sunday, November 26

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Birmingham

8 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Carolina at Tennessee, New England at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Denver, LA Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Las Vegas, Buffalo at Philadelphia

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

12:25 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Cadiz

_____

