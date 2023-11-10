Sports on TV for November 11 – 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, November 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. FS2 — Stonehill…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — Stonehill at UConn

2 p.m.

FS2 — N. Dakota St. at Creighton

4 p.m.

FS2 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

FS2 — Milwaukee at Providence

8 p.m.

FS2 — Holy Cross at Georgetown

10 p.m.

FS2 — Long Beach St. at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Army

ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Tulane

ESPNU — Yale at Princeton

FOX — Michigan at Penn St.

FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas

PEACOCK — Maryland at Nebraska

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

2 p.m.

CW — NC State at Wake Forest

PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Florida St.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

CBS — Tennessee at Missouri

CBSSN — UAB at Navy

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at UCF

ESPNU — NC Central at Howard

FOX — Utah at Washington

FS1 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

NBC — Minnesota at Purdue

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Purdue

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington St. at California

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Georgia

FOX — West Virginia at Oklahoma

FS1 — Cincinnati at Houston

NFLN — Georgia Southern at Marshall

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at TCU

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Rice at UTSA

NBC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Florida at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Jose St.

FOX — Southern Cal at Oregon

11 p.m.

ESPNU — SIAC Championship: Albany St. (Ga.) vs. Benedict, Atlanta (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. National Team vs. Canada, Los Angeles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 295 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Detroit

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Caledonia vs. England, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Iran, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Senegal, Group D, Surakarta, Indonesia

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth

3:45 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Germany, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia

6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Korea vs. U.S., Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, Final, San Diego

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Finals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Finals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

_____

Sunday, November 12

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix Of Malaysia, Sepang Circuit, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Asheville Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at North Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Asheville Championship: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — Army at Indiana

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nevada at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — Maryland at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ABC — UConn at NC State

4 p.m.

ACCN — DePaul at Louisville

PAC-12N — Villanova at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Auburn at Rutgers

ESPN — Indiana at Stanford

6 p.m.

ACCN — Davidson at North Carolina

PAC-12N — Oklahoma St. at Colorado

8 p.m.

ACCN — Team USA at Duke (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Indiana, Championship,

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU Grand Prix: The Cup of China, Chongqing, China (Taped)

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Raptors 905

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Indianapolis vs. New England, Frankfurt, Germany

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Tampa Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Minnesota, San Francisco at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona, Detroit at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Washington at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — NY Jets at Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Florida

6 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Minnesota

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tucson, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Germany, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia

6:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Korea vs. U.S., Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston vs. Phoenix Rising FC, Final, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

3:45 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Mali, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Canada, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championships; ATP Finals Singles, Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

_____

