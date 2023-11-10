Sports on TV for November 11 – 12

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, November 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS2 — Stonehill at UConn
2 p.m.
FS2 — N. Dakota St. at Creighton
4 p.m.
FS2 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
FS2 — Milwaukee at Providence
8 p.m.
FS2 — Holy Cross at Georgetown
10 p.m.
FS2 — Long Beach St. at DePaul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
CBSSN — Holy Cross at Army
ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Tulane
ESPNU — Yale at Princeton
FOX — Michigan at Penn St.
FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas
PEACOCK — Maryland at Nebraska
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
2 p.m.
CW — NC State at Wake Forest
PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Florida St.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
CBS — Tennessee at Missouri
CBSSN — UAB at Navy
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at UCF
ESPNU — NC Central at Howard
FOX — Utah at Washington
FS1 — Northwestern at Wisconsin
NBC — Minnesota at Purdue
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Purdue
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington St. at California
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Georgia
FOX — West Virginia at Oklahoma
FS1 — Cincinnati at Houston
NFLN — Georgia Southern at Marshall
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at TCU
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Rice at UTSA
NBC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
SECN — Florida at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA
10 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa St. at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Jose St.
FOX — Southern Cal at Oregon
11 p.m.
ESPNU — SIAC Championship: Albany St. (Ga.) vs. Benedict, Atlanta (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. National Team vs. Canada, Los Angeles
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 295 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Detroit
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Caledonia vs. England, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Iran, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Senegal, Group D, Surakarta, Indonesia
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth
3:45 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Germany, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia
6:50 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Korea vs. U.S., Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, Final, San Diego
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Finals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Finals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
_____
Sunday, November 12
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix Of Malaysia, Sepang Circuit, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Asheville Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at North Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Asheville Championship: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.
BTN — Army at Indiana
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nevada at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — Maryland at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ABC — UConn at NC State
4 p.m.
ACCN — DePaul at Louisville
PAC-12N — Villanova at Oregon St.
5 p.m.
BTN — Auburn at Rutgers
ESPN — Indiana at Stanford
6 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at North Carolina
PAC-12N — Oklahoma St. at Colorado
8 p.m.
ACCN — Team USA at Duke (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Indiana, Championship,
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU Grand Prix: The Cup of China, Chongqing, China (Taped)
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Raptors 905
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Indianapolis vs. New England, Frankfurt, Germany
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Tampa Bay
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Minnesota, San Francisco at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona, Detroit at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Washington at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — NY Jets at Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Florida
6 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Minnesota
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tucson, Ariz.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Germany, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia
6:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Korea vs. U.S., Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston vs. Phoenix Rising FC, Final, Mount Pleasant, S.C.
3:45 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Mali, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Canada, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championships; ATP Finals Singles, Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
_____
