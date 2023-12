Sports on TV for Monday, November 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Maui…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Tennessee vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Saatva Empire Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, New York

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Purdue vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: Florida St. vs. UNLV, Beach Bracket – Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Virginia vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Saatva Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, New York

SECN — Saint Joseph’s at Kentucky

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: Colorado vs. Richmond, Beach Bracket – Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: SMU vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Kansas vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Bradley vs. Tulane, Surf Division – Semifinal, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

1 a.m. (Tuesday)

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: California vs. UTEP, Surf Division – Semifinal, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Kansas City

ESPN — Philadelphia at Kansas City

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Kansas City (ManningCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:20 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Round of 16, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Japan, Round of 16, Surakarta, Indonesia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. Italy, Group C, Leverkusen, Germany

7 p.m.

TNT — CONCACAF Nations League: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 2, Port of Spain, Trinidad

3:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mali vs. Mexico, Round of 16, Surabaya, Indonesia

3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. U.S., Round of 16, Bandung, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Venezuela, Round of 16, Bandung, Indonesia

_____

