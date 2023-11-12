Sports on TV for Monday, November 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at St. John’s
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Butler
8 p.m.
BTN — Rider at Nebraska
PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Purdue
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UC Santa Barbara at UTEP
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Bakersfield at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Kansas at Penn St.
PAC-12N — Cal Poly at California
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida A&M at Florida
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — BBWAA Rookie of the Year
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Boston
10 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Buffalo
ESPN — Denver at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Denver at Buffalo (ManningCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Mali, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Canada, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia
3:45 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Poland, Group D, Bandung, Indonesia
3:50 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. New Caledonia, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
_____
