Sports on TV for Monday, November 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Michigan…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Butler

8 p.m.

BTN — Rider at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Purdue

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UC Santa Barbara at UTEP

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Bakersfield at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Kansas at Penn St.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at California

8 p.m.

SECN — Florida A&M at Florida

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — BBWAA Rookie of the Year

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Buffalo

ESPN — Denver at Buffalo

ESPN2 — Denver at Buffalo (ManningCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Mali, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Canada, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

3:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Poland, Group D, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. New Caledonia, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.