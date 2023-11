Sports on TV for Friday, November 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 3 AUTO RACING 10:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, November 3

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRAFTSMAN 150, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Championship, Charlottesville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Dartmouth

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Boston College at Syracuse

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 1, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee (In-Season Tournament Group Stage)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver (In-Season Tournament Group Stage)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Buffalo

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Quarterfinals

