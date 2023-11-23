Sports on TV for Friday, November 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 24
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
12 p.m.
FS1 — Bryant at Xavier
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.
FS1 — Manhattan at UConn
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Diego
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Washington St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Southern Indiana at Duke
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Championship, San Diego
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Alabama vs. Ohio State, Semifinal, Destin, Fla.
FS2 — Lehigh at Providence
SECN — Marshall at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Alcorn St. at Clemson
ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
BTN — W. Illinois at Illinois
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Oregon vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Destin, Fla.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Boston College
CBS — Iowa at Nebraska
CBSSN — Ohio at Akron
ESPN — Memphis at Temple
ESPNU — Toledo at Cent. Michigan
FOX — TCU at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.
ABC — UTSA at Tulane
CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico
4 p.m.
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Texas
NBC — Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Detroit
PEACOCK — Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Detroit
8:30 p.m.
FOX — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Second Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Orlando (In-Season Tournament Group Game)
5 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Memphis (In-Season Tournament Group Game)
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at New York (In-Season Tournament Group Game)
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Golden State (In-Season Tournament Group Game)
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Miami at NY Jets
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Jakarta, Indonesia
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Jakarta, Indonesia
3:15 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Uzbekistan, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia
6:50 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mali vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal
