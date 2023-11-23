Sports on TV for Friday, November 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 24 AUTO RACING 3:30 a.m. FS1 — FIM World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, November 24

AUTO RACING

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bryant at Xavier

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.

FS1 — Manhattan at UConn

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Diego

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Southern Indiana at Duke

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Championship, San Diego

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Alabama vs. Ohio State, Semifinal, Destin, Fla.

FS2 — Lehigh at Providence

SECN — Marshall at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Alcorn St. at Clemson

ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

BTN — W. Illinois at Illinois

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Oregon vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Destin, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas Showdown: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Boston College

CBS — Iowa at Nebraska

CBSSN — Ohio at Akron

ESPN — Memphis at Temple

ESPNU — Toledo at Cent. Michigan

FOX — TCU at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

ABC — UTSA at Tulane

CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico

4 p.m.

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

NBC — Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Detroit

PEACOCK — Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Detroit

8:30 p.m.

FOX — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Second Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Orlando (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

5 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Memphis (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New York (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Golden State (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Miami at NY Jets

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Jakarta, Indonesia

3:15 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Uzbekistan, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mali vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.