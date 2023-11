Sports on TV for Friday, November 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, November 17 AUTO RACING 11:25 p.m. ESPNU — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, November 17

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship: Georgia vs. Miami, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Bucknell at Duke

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship: Kansas St. vs. Providence, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

PEACOCK — Morehead St. at Penn St.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — UC Riverside at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Villanova

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco, Cactus Division – Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

PAC-12N — Emerald Coast Classic: Tennessee St. at Oregon, First Round

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Emerald Coast Classic: Belmont at Arizona, First Round

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: DePaul vs. South Carolina, Cactus Division – Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Washington vs. Xavier, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Princeton at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at UTSA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Washington St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, Second Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — The Bahrain International: From The Bahrain Turf Club, Riffa, Bahrain

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 301 Main Card: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Chicago

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at San Antonio (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Utah (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Toronto vs. Detroit, Stockholm

8 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Winnipeg

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Japan, Group D, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Argentina, Group D, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Brazil, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: England vs. Malta, Group C, Wembley, England

3:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Mexico, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Venezuela, Group F, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Burkina Faso vs. Korea, Group E, Bandung, Indonesia

6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

