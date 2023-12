Sports on TV for Friday, December 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Houston…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Xavier

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

ESPN2 — St. John’s at West Virginia

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at DePaul

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

ESPN2 — UConn at Kansas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: New Mexico St. at Liberty

8 p.m.

ABC — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Washington, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. BYU, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany Golf Course, New Providence, Bahamas

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Third Round, Victoria GC and Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Columbus (Fla.) at Montverde (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs. Mali, Third-Place Match, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. France, Final, Surakarta, Indonesia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations Group Stage: England vs. Netherlands, Group A, Wembley, England

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Australia, Langford, British Columbia

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Next Gen Finals Semifinals

