NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 5½ 9 (46½) Seattle Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 5½ 9 (46½) Seattle

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 4½ 6 (39½) at NEW ENGLAND at HOUSTON 3 3½ (47½) Denver Detroit 3 4½ (45½) at NEW ORLEANS at PITTSBURGH 2½ 5½ (40½) Arizona Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON Indianapolis 1 1½ (42½) at TENNESSEE Atlanta 1½ 3 (34) at NY JETS at TAMPA BAY 6 5½ (36½) Carolina at LA RAMS 1 3½ (39½) Cleveland San Francisco 2½ 2½ (46½) at PHILADELPHIA Kansas City 7 6½ (42½) at GREEN BAY

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 7½ (38½) Cincinnati

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 14 10½ (55½) New Mexico State Oregon 7½ 9½ (66½) at WASHINGTON

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TEXAS 10½ 14½ (55½) Oklahoma State at TOLEDO 9 7½ (44½) Miami (OH) Boise State 3½ 2½ (58½) at UNLV Georgia 4 5½ (54½) at ALABAMA at TROY 6½ 6½ (52½) Appalachian State at TULANE 6 4½ (47½) SMU at FLORIDA STATE 6½ 2½ (48½) Louisville Michigan 21½ 23½ (34½) at IOWA

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 9½ (234½) Washington LA Lakers 7½ (228½) at DETROIT Phoenix 2 (OFF) at TORONTO at MEMPHIS 4½ (224½) Utah Philadelphia 1 (227½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER 5½ (217½) Houston LA Clippers 1 (230½) at SACRAMENTO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LIPSCOMB 2½ Chattanooga at ARMY 2½ Cent. Conn. St. UMass-Lowell 15½ at STONEHILL at JACKSONVILLE 6½ Campbell at SETON HALL 14½ Northeastern at VILLANOVA 13½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at APPALACHIAN STATE 10½ East Tennessee State at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2½ Cleveland State Princeton 15½ at BUCKNELL at HIGH POINT 12½ Morgan State Maine 3½ at HOLY CROSS at CORNELL 11½ Monmouth at GEORGE MASON 20½ NJIT at WRIGHT STATE 17½ IUPUI at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ South Carolina Upstate at ALBANY (NY) 7½ Boston University at TULANE 13½ Prairie View A&M at OHIO STATE 24½ Central Michigan at VERMONT 13½ Dartmouth Gardner-Webb 1½ at QUEENS at DUQUESNE 3½ UC Irvine at TEMPLE 3½ La Salle at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 10½ Green Bay Oakland 7½ at DETROIT MERCY at IONA 7½ Marist at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 6½ Robert Morris Drexel 6½ at LAFAYETTE at LEHIGH 15½ Saint Francis (PA) at NAVY 4½ VMI at JAMES MADISON 22½ Buffalo at OLD DOMINION 1½ Radford at COLUMBIA 7½ Loyola (MD) at HARVARD 9½ American at YALE 13½ Stony Brook at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 3½ FGCU at VIRGINIA ½ Texas A&M at NORTH CAROLINA 1½ Tennessee Florida 4½ at WAKE FOREST at WICHITA STATE 2½ Richmond Grand Canyon 13½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at SFA 9½ Tarleton State at MISSOURI STATE 10½ Evansville at LOUISVILLE 5½ Bellarmine at CHARLOTTE 3½ Davidson at SMU ½ Dayton at AUSTIN PEAY 1½ Morehead State Tennessee State 7½ at ALABAMA A&M Bradley 4½ at MURRAY STATE Drake 11½ at VALPARAISO at UT ARLINGTON 1½ Abilene Christian Seattle U 2½ at UTAH VALLEY at NORTHERN IOWA 9½ Belmont at GEORGETOWN 10½ Merrimack at SOUTHERN UTAH 1½ Cal Baptist at COLGATE 9½ Binghamton Denver 5½ at IDAHO at ARIZONA STATE 6½ Sam Houston at IOWA 24½ North Florida at NEW MEXICO 7½ Louisiana Tech at COLORADO STATE 2½ Colorado at UTEP 14½ Texas A&M-CC Duke 5½ at ARKANSAS at AUBURN 9½ Virginia Tech at VANDERBILT 2½ Boston College at FLORIDA STATE 9½ Georgia at NEVADA 14½ Montana at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 19½ Central Arkansas at PACIFIC 1½ CSU Northridge at SAN DIEGO 5½ Northern Colorado San Jose State 10½ at CAL POLY at UCSB 13½ Northern Arizona at USC 18½ Eastern Washington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -140 Montreal +116 at N.Y RANGERS -210 Detroit +172 at LOS ANGELES -205 Washington +168

