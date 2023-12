NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville 1½ 1½ (47½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 1½ 1½ (41½) at ATLANTA…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville 1½ 1½ (47½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 1½ 1½ (41½) at ATLANTA at TENNESSEE 4½ 3½ (36½) Carolina New England 4½ 4 (34) at NY GIANTS Pittsburgh 6 1½ (36½) at CINCINNATI at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay LA Rams 1½ 2½ (45½) at ARIZONA at DENVER 2 1½ (37) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3 (48½) Buffalo Kansas City 8 9½ (43½) at LAS VEGAS Baltimore 3½ 3 (48½) at LA CHARGERS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 3 (43½) Chicago

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 14 10½ (52½) New Mexico State Oregon 7½ 8½ (68½) at WASHINGTON

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 9 8½ (46½) Miami (OH) at TEXAS 10½ 11½ (53½) Oklahoma State Georgia 4 5½ (57½) at ALABAMA at TULANE 6 3 (52½) SMU at TROY 7 7 (51½) Appalachian State Michigan 21½ 22½ (34½) at IOWA at FLORIDA STATE 6½ 4½ (48½) Louisville

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 12½ (230½) Portland Minnesota 7 (217) at MEMPHIS at ORLANDO 7 (227½) Charlotte at NEW YORK 3 (220) Phoenix at BOSTON 7½ (234½) Atlanta at CLEVELAND 1½ (218) Toronto at BROOKLYN 3 (215) Chicago at DENVER 11½ (229) San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Penn State 2½ at VCU at WESTERN KENTUCKY 3 UNC Asheville Belmont 5½ at LAFAYETTE at APPALACHIAN STATE 9½ Austin Peay at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 10½ Sacred Heart at LOUISVILLE 7½ New Mexico State Florida Atlantic 3½ at VIRGINIA TECH at NORTH DAKOTA 3 Eastern Michigan Lamar 4½ at DELAWARE STATE at LA SALLE 18½ Coppin State Lipscomb 8 at WOFFORD Air Force 2½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at ROBERT MORRIS 5½ Fairleigh Dickinson at QUINNIPIAC 12½ Stonehill at COLORADO 17½ Iona at OLD DOMINION 1½ Drexel at COASTAL CAROLINA 4½ North Carolina Central at CHATTANOOGA 12½ Southeast Missouri State at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 2½ Denver at NEBRASKA 18½ CSU Fullerton at PENNSYLVANIA 5½ Monmouth at TEXAS 15½ Wyoming at SMU 16½ UL Monroe at LONGWOOD 12½ Bethune-Cookman New Orleans 3½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at WESTERN CAROLINA 7½ North Alabama at UCF 11½ Stetson at JACKSONVILLE STATE 5½ Incarnate Word at BOISE STATE ½ Butler Canisius 2 at BOWLING GREEN Yale 6½ at RHODE ISLAND Long Beach State 3½ at MONTANA STATE at TOWSON 14½ Morgan State at INDIANA 6½ Harvard Albany (NY) 1½ at SIENA at PACIFIC 21½ Mississippi Valley State at WEST VIRGINIA 9½ Bellarmine at KENT STATE 6½ Charleston (SC) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 3½ Kennesaw State at SEATTLE U 8½ UCSD at IOWA STATE ½ Texas A&M at UC DAVIS 9½ Sacramento State at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ Minnesota

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -111 at DETROIT -108 St. Louis -160 at CHICAGO +130 at CAROLINA -275 Columbus +220 Winnipeg -120 at NASHVILLE +100 at EDMONTON -255 Anaheim +205

