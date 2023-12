NFL Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami 2½ 9½ (41) at NY JETS Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami 2½ 9½ (41) at NY JETS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England 4½ 3½ (34) at NY GIANTS at TENNESSEE 4½ 3½ (36½) Carolina at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 2½ (43½) Tampa Bay Jacksonville 1½ 1½ (47½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 1½ 1½ (41½) at ATLANTA Pittsburgh 6 1½ (35½) at CINCINNATI LA Rams 1½ 1½ (44½) at ARIZONA at DENVER 2 1½ (36½) Cleveland Kansas City 8 8½ (43) at LAS VEGAS at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3 (48½) Buffalo Baltimore 3½ 3½ (47½) at LA CHARGERS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 3 (43½) Chicago

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (FL) 8½ 10½ (48½) at BOSTON COLLEGE at OKLAHOMA 12½ 9½ (63½) TCU at NEBRASKA 1½ 2½ (25½) Iowa Memphis 12½ 12½ (64½) at TEMPLE Ohio 13½ 14 (41½) at AKRON Toledo 10½ 10½ (54½) at CENTRAL MICHIGAN Utah State 9½ 5½ (60½) at NEW MEXICO at TULANE 3 3½ (51½) UTSA Missouri 7 8½ (54½) at ARKANSAS at BOISE STATE 6½ 7½ (46½) Air Force at TEXAS 14 13½ (52½) Texas Tech Penn State 20 22½ (42½) at MICHIGAN STATE at OREGON 14½ 13½ (61½) Oregon State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Northern Illinois 18½ 18½ (43½) at KENT STATE UConn 2½ 2½ (51½) at UMASS at LSU 8½ 10½ (66½) Texas A&M Troy 16½ 16½ (47½) at SOUTHERN MISS at MICHIGAN 5½ 3½ (46½) Ohio State at PURDUE 2½ 4½ (53½) Indiana at DUKE 6½ 6½ (42½) Pittsburgh Middle Tennessee 3½ 3½ (50½) at SAM HOUSTON at LOUISVILLE 5½ 7½ (50½) Kentucky at UCF 13½ 13½ (61½) Houston Miami (OH) 7 5½ (35½) at BALL STATE at SMU 20½ 19½ (45½) Navy at RICE 4½ 3½ (48½) Florida Atlantic at SYRACUSE 2½ 1½ (43½) Wake Forest at EAST CAROLINA 2½ 3½ (44½) Tulsa at NORTH TEXAS 3½ 3 (74½) UAB at OLD DOMINION 2½ 2½ (52½) Georgia State Western Kentucky 9½ 10½ (54½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at UTAH 21½ 20½ (48½) Colorado at UNLV 3½ 2½ (59½) San Jose State at LOUISIANA 12½ 12½ (53½) UL Monroe James Madison 9½ 8½ (50½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Maryland 2½ 2½ (44½) at RUTGERS at MARSHALL 2½ 2½ (53½) Arkansas State Virginia Tech 3 2½ (52½) at VIRGINIA Liberty 16½ 16½ (56½) at UTEP at TENNESSEE 25½ 27½ (56½) Vanderbilt at OKLAHOMA STATE 17½ 16½ (56½) BYU at ILLINOIS 5½ 5½ (47½) Northwestern Arizona 9½ 10½ (49½) at ARIZONA STATE Wisconsin 2½ 2½ (42½) at MINNESOTA Alabama 10½ 13½ (47½) at AUBURN at APPALACHIAN STATE 7½ 9½ (63½) Georgia Southern at WASHINGTON 13 16½ (67½) Washington State Jacksonville State 2½ 2½ (49½) at NEW MEXICO STATE Notre Dame 24½ 25½ (49½) at STANFORD South Alabama 5½ 5½ (58½) at TEXAS STATE Florida State 10½ 6½ (49½) at FLORIDA West Virginia 7 11½ (54½) at BAYLOR Kansas 6 6½ (57½) at CINCINNATI Georgia 23½ 24½ (60½) at GEORGIA TECH Clemson 7 7½ (50½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at SOUTH FLORIDA 4½ 6½ (56½) Charlotte North Carolina 2½ 2½ (55½) at NC STATE at KANSAS STATE 11½ 9½ (45½) Iowa State Wyoming 10½ 10½ (41½) at NEVADA Fresno State 5½ 5½ (47½) at SAN DIEGO STATE at UCLA 10½ 9½ (51½) Cal Colorado State 5½ 5½ (53½) at HAWAII

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 4½ (224) at ORLANDO Phoenix 7 (223½) at MEMPHIS at TORONTO 5 (217) Chicago at NEW YORK 5½ (211½) Miami at MINNESOTA 4 (229½) Sacramento at INDIANA 9 (248½) Detroit Denver 3 (216) at HOUSTON at MILWAUKEE 13 (247) Washington at GOLDEN STATE 10½ (233½) San Antonio at LA CLIPPERS 5½ (223½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UNC Greensboro 10½ at UMKC at TENNESSEE STATE 2½ Mercer at XAVIER 17½ Bryant Jacksonville State 2½ at UTSA at WAKE FOREST 20½ Charleston Southern at DELAWARE 2½ Brown at INDIANA STATE 2½ Toledo at MISSISSIPPI STATE 25½ Nicholls State at BALL STATE 10½ UAPB at UCONN 34½ Manhattan at UNC ASHEVILLE 2½ Lipscomb at TEXAS A&M-CC 10½ LIU at CHATTANOOGA 7½ Evansville Belmont 6½ at MONMOUTH Alabama State 3½ at N.C. A&T SE Louisiana 3½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at LONGWOOD 13½ Delaware State at SAMFORD 11½ Merrimack at WASHINGTON STATE 15½ Utah Tech at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 8½ Davidson at HOUSTON 25½ Montana at ROBERT MORRIS 3½ Jacksonville at UC IRVINE 8½ Rice Middle Tennessee 2½ at UIC at WOFFORD 1½ Canisius at PENNSYLVANIA 12½ Lafayette at TROY 9½ Grambling at GEORGIA 8½ Winthrop Baylor 3 at FLORIDA at LAMAR 2½ Bethune-Cookman at DUKE 36½ Southern Indiana at NEW MEXICO 9½ Pepperdine at PROVIDENCE 18½ Lehigh at DAYTON 14½ Youngstown State at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 9½ Alabama A&M at WESTERN KENTUCKY 4½ Bowling Green Ohio 4 at GEORGE WASHINGTON Alabama 7½ at OHIO STATE at KENTUCKY 17½ Marshall at FAIRFIELD 1½ New Hampshire at OKLAHOMA STATE 26½ Houston Christian at CLEMSON 22½ Alcorn State Hawaii 11½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at LSU 19½ North Florida at ILLINOIS 25½ Western Illinois Oregon 6½ at SANTA CLARA at CSU NORTHRIDGE 13½ Mississippi Valley State at PACIFIC 13½ Le Moyne Arkansas State 3½ at SAN DIEGO

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -200 Detroit +164 New York -144 at PHILADELPHIA +118 Toronto -280 at CHICAGO +225 at ST. LOUIS OFF Nashville OFF at NEW JERSEY -240 Columbus +195 Edmonton -132 at WASHINGTON +110 Montreal -137 at SAN JOSE +114 Los Angeles -205 at ANAHEIM +168 Pittsburgh -115 at BUFFALO -104 at OTTAWA -134 N.Y Islanders +112 at FLORIDA -146 Winnipeg +122 at CAROLINA -170 Tampa Bay +140 at DALLAS -172 Calgary +142 Colorado -134 at MINNESOTA +112 Vancouver -111 at SEATTLE -108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.