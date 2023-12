NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 7½ 7½ (46½) Green Bay at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (48½) Washington…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 7½ 7½ (46½) Green Bay at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (48½) Washington San Francisco 4 7 (43½) at SEATTLE

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami 2½ 9½ (41) at NY JETS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 2½ (43½) Tampa Bay at TENNESSEE 4½ 4 (37) Carolina New England 4½ 3½ (33½) at NY GIANTS Jacksonville 1½ 1½ (47½) at HOUSTON Pittsburgh 6 1½ (34½) at CINCINNATI at ATLANTA 1½ 1½ (42½) New Orleans at ARIZONA 1½ 1½ (44½) LA Rams at DENVER 2 2½ (35½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3 (48½) Buffalo Kansas City 8 9½ (43½) at LAS VEGAS Baltimore 3½ 3½ (46½) at LA CHARGERS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 3½ (43½) Chicago

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 1½ 10½ (55½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Toledo 10½ 10½ (54½) at CENTRAL MICHIGAN Ohio 13½ 13½ (41½) at AKRON Memphis 12½ 11½ (64½) at TEMPLE Miami (FL) 8½ 8½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE at NEBRASKA 1½ 2½ (26½) Iowa at OKLAHOMA 12½ 9½ (63½) TCU Utah State 9½ 6½ (61½) at NEW MEXICO at TULANE 3 3½ (51½) UTSA at BOISE STATE 6½ 6½ (46½) Air Force Missouri 7 8½ (54½) at ARKANSAS Penn State 20 20½ (42½) at MICHIGAN STATE at TEXAS 14 12½ (53½) Texas Tech at OREGON 14½ 13½ (61½) Oregon State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Northern Illinois 18½ 18½ (43½) at KENT STATE UConn 2½ 2½ (51½) at UMASS at LSU 8½ 11½ (66½) Texas A&M Troy 16½ 16½ (47½) at SOUTHERN MISS at MICHIGAN 5½ 3½ (45½) Ohio State at PURDUE 2½ 3½ (51½) Indiana at DUKE 6½ 6½ (42½) Pittsburgh Middle Tennessee 3½ 3½ (49½) at SAM HOUSTON at LOUISVILLE 5½ 6½ (50½) Kentucky at UCF 13½ 13½ (61½) Houston Miami (OH) 7 6½ (35½) at BALL STATE at SMU 20½ 18½ (45½) Navy at RICE 4½ 4½ (48½) Florida Atlantic at SYRACUSE 2½ 3 (44½) Wake Forest at EAST CAROLINA 2½ 3½ (44½) Tulsa at NORTH TEXAS 3½ 3½ (74½) UAB at OLD DOMINION 2½ 2½ (54½) Georgia State Western Kentucky 9½ 9½ (54½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at UTAH 21½ 21½ (52½) Colorado at UNLV 3½ 2½ (58½) San Jose State at LOUISIANA 12½ 12½ (52½) UL Monroe James Madison 9½ 8½ (50½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Maryland 2½ 1½ (44½) at RUTGERS at MARSHALL 2½ 2½ (53½) Arkansas State Virginia Tech 3 3 (51½) at VIRGINIA Liberty 16½ 17½ (57½) at UTEP at TENNESSEE 27½ 27½ (56½) Vanderbilt at OKLAHOMA STATE 17½ 16½ (56½) BYU at ILLINOIS 5½ 5½ (46½) Northwestern Arizona 9½ 10½ (49½) at ARIZONA STATE Wisconsin 2½ 2½ (41½) at MINNESOTA Alabama 10½ 14½ (48½) at AUBURN at APPALACHIAN STATE 7½ 8½ (63½) Georgia Southern at WASHINGTON 13 16½ (67½) Washington State Jacksonville State 2½ 1½ (50½) at NEW MEXICO STATE Notre Dame 24½ 25½ (51½) at STANFORD South Alabama 5½ 5½ (58½) at TEXAS STATE Florida State 10½ 6½ (49½) at FLORIDA West Virginia 7 8½ (55½) at BAYLOR Kansas 6 6½ (57½) at CINCINNATI Georgia 23½ 24½ (60½) at GEORGIA TECH Clemson 7 7 (52½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at SOUTH FLORIDA 4½ 6½ (56½) Charlotte North Carolina 2½ 2½ (55½) at NC STATE at KANSAS STATE 11½ 9½ (47½) Iowa State Wyoming 10½ 10½ (41½) at NEVADA Fresno State 5½ 5½ (47½) at SAN DIEGO STATE at UCLA 10½ 9½ (52½) Cal Colorado State 5½ 5½ (54½) at HAWAII

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 4 (242½) Washington Denver 4 (217½) at ORLANDO at BOSTON 5½ (235½) Milwaukee Miami 2 (212½) at CLEVELAND at INDIANA 4 (237½) Toronto at ATLANTA 4 (233½) Brooklyn at HOUSTON 5½ (213) Memphis at MINNESOTA 5½ (218½) Philadelphia Sacramento 2 (236½) at NEW ORLEANS LA Clippers 9 (230½) at SAN ANTONIO at OKLAHOMA CITY 7 (224½) Chicago Utah 3½ (225½) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX 2½ (232½) Golden State Dallas 1½ (236) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Appalachian State 2½ at MURRAY STATE North Carolina 11½ at NORTHERN IOWA at TEXAS STATE 3½ Southern Utah Georgia State 1½ at LITTLE ROCK at COLORADO STATE 5½ Boston College at PRESBYTERIAN 7½ Tennessee Tech at UMASS 11½ Cent. Conn. St. at COLGATE 3½ Harvard Villanova 2½ at TEXAS TECH at SAM HOUSTON 11 Grambling at UT MARTIN 2½ North Alabama Austin Peay 1½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Ole Miss 3½ at TEMPLE at LOUISIANA TECH 6½ McNeese Princeton 3½ at OLD DOMINION Creighton 16½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO at AMERICAN 2½ Mount St. Mary’s at CAMPBELL 2½ Citadel at AIR FORCE 13½ VMI at TARLETON STATE 3½ CSU Bakersfield at MEMPHIS 1 Michigan Merrimack 5½ at N.C. A&T at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 6½ Texas A&M-CC Virginia 10 at WEST VIRGINIA at SAINT BONAVENTURE 17½ Bucknell Indiana State 4½ at PEPPERDINE at QUEENS 5½ Fairleigh Dickinson at CINCINNATI 11½ Georgia Tech at NOTRE DAME 11½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at CLEVELAND STATE 7½ East Tennessee State at MISSOURI 25½ South Carolina State at SOUTH FLORIDA 9½ Maine Baylor 16½ at OREGON STATE at SAMFORD 15½ Alabama State Arkansas 7 at STANFORD at KANSAS STATE 26½ Central Arkansas at SOUTHERN MISS ½ South Dakota State at NEBRASKA 7½ Duquesne at UT ARLINGTON 10 Alcorn State at SEATTLE U 15½ Idaho Jacksonville State 3½ at INCARNATE WORD at WISCONSIN 6½ SMU at MONTANA STATE 4½ UC Riverside at SAN FRANCISCO 14½ Purdue Fort Wayne Florida 3½ at PITTSBURGH Bradley 4½ at UTEP UC Irvine 3½ at TOLEDO Tulane 6½ at CAL

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -115 at PITTSBURGH -104 at WASHINGTON -132 Buffalo +110 New Jersey -162 at DETROIT +134 at CAROLINA -146 Edmonton +122 at COLUMBUS -142 Chicago +118 Boston -115 at FLORIDA -104 at TAMPA BAY -125 Winnipeg +104 at N.Y ISLANDERS -152 Philadelphia +126 at ARIZONA -126 St. Louis +105 at NASHVILLE OFF Calgary OFF at DALLAS -134 Vegas +112 at SEATTLE -275 San Jose +220 at ANAHEIM -130 Montreal +108 at COLORADO -172 Vancouver +142

