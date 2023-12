NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 8½ 7 (47½) Denver College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U…

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 8½ 7 (47½) Denver

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 3½ 3½ (54½) Western Michigan at EASTERN MICHIGAN 8 5½ (39½) Akron Toledo 7 10½ (51½) at BOWLING GREEN

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OHIO 12½ 8½ (46½) Central Michigan at MIAMI (OH) 9 9½ (41½) Buffalo

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 1½ 1½ (47½) Boston College

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UTSA 16½ 16½ (66½) South Florida at WASHINGTON STATE 4½ 4½ (64½) Colorado

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tulane 9½ 9½ (47½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC Coastal Carolina 5½ 5½ (45½) at ARMY SMU 7½ 7½ (67½) at MEMPHIS at NAVY 2½ 2½ (33½) East Carolina at OLE MISS 35½ 35½ (62½) UL Monroe at PENN STATE 17½ 19½ (43½) Rutgers at NORTHWESTERN 1½ 1½ (48½) Purdue Louisville 1½ 2½ (47½) at MIAMI (FL) at MISSISSIPPI STATE 14 14 (46½) Southern Miss Oklahoma 24½ 24½ (56½) at BYU Michigan 20½ 20½ (50½) at MARYLAND at INDIANA 4½ 4½ (47½) Michigan State at LIBERTY 27½ 27½ (61½) UMass at BALL STATE 12½ 12½ (41½) Kent State Rice 2½ 2½ (47½) at CHARLOTTE at JAMES MADISON 11½ 11½ (55½) Appalachian State at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7½ 7½ (48½) UTEP at JACKSONVILLE STATE 8½ 8½ (55½) Louisiana Tech at WYOMING 13½ 13½ (44½) Hawaii at ARIZONA 1 PK (44½) Utah at WEST VIRGINIA 6½ 6½ (55½) Cincinnati Duke 3½ 3½ (48½) at VIRGINIA Texas State 4½ 4½ (59½) at ARKANSAS STATE at COLORADO STATE 11½ 11½ (47½) Nevada North Texas 2½ 2½ (66½) at TULSA at UAB 7½ 7½ (64½) Temple at IOWA 3½ 4½ (30½) Illinois at TCU 12½ 12½ (58½) Baylor at VIRGINIA TECH 3 3 (44½) NC State at CLEMSON 6½ 7 (58½) North Carolina at NOTRE DAME 24½ 24½ (47½) Wake Forest Georgia 8½ 10 (58½) at TENNESSEE at WESTERN KENTUCKY 12½ 12½ (52½) Sam Houston at USC 5½ 5½ (65½) UCLA at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (47½) UNLV at TROY 14½ 15½ (47½) Louisiana Oklahoma State 7½ 7½ (59½) at HOUSTON at AUBURN 21½ 21½ (48½) New Mexico State at OHIO STATE 28½ 28½ (48½) Minnesota Oregon 22 22½ (54) at ARIZONA STATE at TEXAS TECH 3 3 (60½) UCF at SOUTH ALABAMA 8½ 9½ (51½) Marshall at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7½ 7½ (60½) Old Dominion Cal 4½ 4½ (57½) at STANFORD Boise State 4½ 4½ (64½) at UTAH STATE Kansas State 6½ 7½ (55½) at KANSAS at ARKANSAS 31½ 31½ (52½) Florida International at WISCONSIN 5½ 5½ (36½) Nebraska Washington 2½ 1½ (63½) at OREGON STATE Kentucky 3½ 2½ (54½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at MISSOURI 10½ 11½ (58½) Florida at LSU 30½ 30½ (71½) Georgia State Texas 8½ 8½ (48½) at IOWA STATE at GEORGIA TECH 6½ 6½ (53½) Syracuse at SAN JOSE STATE 14½ 14½ (51½) San Diego State at FRESNO STATE 24½ 24½ (56½) New Mexico

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 9½ (228½) Washington at BOSTON 9 (220½) New York at MILWAUKEE 8 (228½) Chicago Cleveland 2½ (224) at SACRAMENTO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ST. JOHN’S (NY) 1½ Michigan at PRESBYTERIAN 3½ Citadel at AMERICAN 4½ Siena at DUQUESNE 14½ Stony Brook Villanova 11½ at PENNSYLVANIA at UMASS 7½ Quinnipiac at PITTSBURGH 9½ FGCU at MIAMI (FL) 21½ Florida International at FLORIDA STATE 20½ Central Michigan at BUTLER 15½ East Tennessee State North Florida 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE at NORFOLK STATE 6½ Hampton at SOUTH CAROLINA 22½ VMI SFA 11½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 5½ Western Carolina at CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3½ UAPB at ARIZONA 31½ Southern at HOUSTON 26½ Stetson at MISSOURI STATE 6½ Oral Roberts at KANSAS STATE 10½ South Dakota State at ARKANSAS 21½ Old Dominion at NEBRASKA 15½ Rider at MISSOURI 17½ SIU-Edwardsville at PURDUE 16½ Xavier at UTEP 2½ UCSB at CAL 12½ CSU Bakersfield at PEPPERDINE 16½ LIU

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -172 N.Y Islanders +142 Colorado -156 at SEATTLE +130

