NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 1½ 3½ (39½) at NY JETS College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 1½ 3½ (39½) at NY JETS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 8½ 10½ (43½) Ball State at WESTERN MICHIGAN 3 3½ (56½) Central Michigan Ohio 6½ 7 (43½) at BUFFALO

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bowling Green 6½ 8½ (41½) at KENT STATE at MIAMI (OH) 15 17½ (43½) Akron at TOLEDO 18½ 18½ (46½) Eastern Michigan

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LOUISVILLE 17 19½ (51½) Virginia at LOUISIANA 14½ 12½ (54½) Southern Miss

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SMU 13½ 16½ (67½) North Texas at UNLV 3½ 4½ (52½) Wyoming

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 9½ 10½ (48½) at KENTUCKY at BOSTON COLLEGE 1½ 2½ (50½) Virginia Tech at TULANE 22½ 22½ (52½) Tulsa at SOUTH FLORIDA 7½ 7½ (66½) Temple at SOUTH CAROLINA 12½ 14 (57½) Vanderbilt at CLEMSON 13½ 14½ (55½) Georgia Tech Michigan 5½ 5½ (44½) at PENN STATE at KANSAS 4½ 3½ (61½) Texas Tech Maryland 3 2½ (44½) at NEBRASKA at ILLINOIS 6½ 6½ (42½) Indiana at LIBERTY 13½ 13½ (58½) Old Dominion at JAMES MADISON 26½ 26½ (48½) UConn Troy 20½ 20½ (45½) at UL MONROE NC State 2½ 2½ (44½) at WAKE FOREST Arizona 9½ 9½ (56½) at COLORADO at GEORGIA STATE 2½ 2½ (60½) Appalachian State Memphis 11½ 11½ (53½) at CHARLOTTE at LOUISIANA TECH 8½ 8½ (48½) Sam Houston at KANSAS STATE 17 20½ (55½) Baylor at UTAH STATE 15½ 15½ (56½) Nevada at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11½ 11½ (52½) Florida International at FLORIDA STATE 14 14½ (50½) Miami (FL) at WASHINGTON 10½ 9½ (54½) Utah Pittsburgh 2½ 1½ (37½) at SYRACUSE at IOWA 5½ 2½ (28½) Rutgers at WISCONSIN 10½ 12½ (42½) Northwestern Texas State 1½ 1½ (60½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Minnesota 3½ 1½ (45½) at PURDUE Oklahoma State 2½ 2½ (63½) at UCF at WESTERN KENTUCKY 5½ 4½ (57½) New Mexico State UAB 5½ 5½ (54½) at NAVY Tennessee 1½ 1½ (59½) at MISSOURI at CAL 2½ 1½ (59½) Washington State at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 9½ 9½ (45½) East Carolina at ARKANSAS 2½ 2½ (50½) Auburn at SOUTH ALABAMA 10½ 10½ (55½) Arkansas State at OREGON STATE 19½ 21 (54½) Stanford Georgia Southern 1½ 2½ (57½) at MARSHALL at OKLAHOMA 13 12½ (58½) West Virginia at HOUSTON 2½ 2½ (54½) Cincinnati at GEORGIA 11½ 11½ (58½) Ole Miss at COLORADO STATE 4½ 4½ (46½) San Diego State at UTSA 12½ 12½ (59½) Rice at TEXAS A&M 14 17½ (44½) Mississippi State at OHIO STATE 24½ 30½ (46½) Michigan State Texas 9½ 10 (53½) at TCU at LSU 13 14 (63½) Florida at NORTH CAROLINA 10 10½ (50½) Duke at UCLA 20½ 17½ (46½) Arizona State at BOISE STATE 26½ 26½ (60½) New Mexico Iowa State 5½ 7 (43½) at BYU at OREGON 13 14½ (74½) USC Fresno State 2½ 2½ (55½) at SAN JOSE STATE Air Force 17½ 18½ (48½) at HAWAII

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 12 (227½) Washington at ORLANDO 1½ (224½) Dallas at INDIANA 8 (238½) San Antonio Golden State 6½ (228½) at DETROIT LA Clippers 2 (225½) at NEW YORK at MIAMI 1 (221½) LA Lakers Milwaukee 5½ (230) at BROOKLYN at HOUSTON 2 (218½) Sacramento Boston 4 (225½) at MINNESOTA Atlanta 3 (236½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at CHICAGO 4 (223½) Utah at DENVER 6 (223½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OREGON 4½ Georgia at TENNESSEE 27½ Tennessee Tech at UCONN 24½ Northern Arizona at PURDUE 19½ Samford at DAYTON 15½ SIU-Edwardsville at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ South Carolina Upstate at SAINT BONAVENTURE 11½ Longwood at HOWARD 6½ Hampton at NC STATE 19½ Citadel at DUQUESNE 10½ Cleveland State at NORTH CAROLINA 18½ Radford at LOUISVILLE 9½ UMBC at CHARLOTTE 8½ Maine at CLEMSON 14½ Winthrop at MIAMI (FL) 22½ NJIT at RUTGERS 5½ Princeton at GEORGE MASON 10½ Monmouth at SYRACUSE 14½ New Hampshire at RHODE ISLAND 11½ Cent. Conn. St. at PITTSBURGH 23½ N.C. A&T at RICHMOND 16½ VMI at VCU 10½ McNeese at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 14½ Lafayette at OHIO STATE 19½ Oakland at PROVIDENCE 18½ Columbia at PENN STATE 18½ Delaware State at WEST VIRGINIA 5½ Missouri State at CHARLESTON (SC) 7½ Iona at SIENA 6½ Holy Cross at TOLEDO 13½ Detroit Mercy North Dakota State 3½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at BOWLING GREEN 8½ Chicago State Delaware 5½ at BUCKNELL at COLGATE 6½ Brown at MARSHALL 6½ Queens at NOTRE DAME 8½ Niagara at VIRGINIA 15½ Tarleton State at GEORGIA TECH 10½ Georgia Southern at BUFFALO 6½ Fairleigh Dickinson at FORDHAM 9½ Wagner at COLORADO 15½ Towson Cornell 5½ at LEHIGH at WICHITA STATE 6½ Lipscomb at BRYANT 11½ Manhattan at VILLANOVA 21½ American at SETON HALL 17½ Saint Peter’s at TEMPLE 16½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at VERMONT 14½ Merrimack at BELMONT 7½ Georgia State at MINNESOTA 17½ Bethune-Cookman at NEBRASKA 21½ Lindenwood at UCF 10½ Florida International at WAKE FOREST 19½ Elon at GEORGE WASHINGTON 11½ Stonehill at NORTHWESTERN 19½ Binghamton at BUTLER 15½ Eastern Michigan at CAMPBELL 2½ Navy at NORTHEASTERN 8½ Boston University at OKLAHOMA 20½ Central Michigan at BOSTON COLLEGE 13½ Fairfield at MEMPHIS 19½ Jackson State at IOWA STATE 25½ Green Bay Miami (OH) 3½ at EVANSVILLE at TULSA 8½ Central Arkansas at ILLINOIS 27½ Eastern Illinois at HOUSTON 29½ UL Monroe at TEXAS 31½ Incarnate Word at TEXAS A&M 21½ Texas A&M-Commerce at ALABAMA 21½ Morehead State at KANSAS 28½ North Carolina Central at ARKANSAS 24½ Alcorn State at KENTUCKY 17½ New Mexico State at SAINT LOUIS 15½ Southern Indiana at XAVIER 16½ Robert Morris at WISCONSIN 14½ Arkansas State at FLORIDA 20½ Loyola (MD) at OLE MISS 22½ Alabama State Texas State 1½ at LITTLE ROCK at MISSOURI 23½ UAPB at VIRGINIA TECH 26½ Coppin State at UAB 4½ Bradley at UT ARLINGTON 1½ Oral Roberts at UTSA 6½ Western Illinois at LSU 26½ Mississippi Valley State at ARMY 1½ Marist at LOUISIANA 4½ Youngstown State at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 5½ Northern Kentucky at MICHIGAN STATE 16½ James Madison at MARQUETTE 23½ Northern Illinois at TCU 26½ Southern at DUKE 27½ Dartmouth at CAL 10½ St. Thomas at BYU 30½ Houston Christian at CINCINNATI 14½ UIC at TULANE 16½ Nicholls State at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Abilene Christian at GRAND CANYON 16½ Southeast Missouri State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1½ Akron at AIR FORCE 6½ Portland State at ARIZONA 31½ Morgan State at UTAH 12½ Eastern Washington at NEW MEXICO 16½ Texas Southern at PACIFIC 1½ Sam Houston at CSU BAKERSFIELD 2½ Southern Utah USC 2½ at KANSAS STATE at COLORADO STATE 8½ Louisiana Tech at UCSD 6½ Denver at SAN DIEGO STATE 14½ CSU Fullerton Long Beach State 2½ at PORTLAND at STANFORD 22½ CSU Northridge at WASHINGTON STATE 21½ Idaho at UCLA 29½ Saint Francis (PA) at WASHINGTON 11½ Bellarmine

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -235 Columbus +190 at TORONTO -152 Tampa Bay +126 at DALLAS -137 Boston +114 Edmonton -114 at VANCOUVER -105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.