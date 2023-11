NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5½ 1½ (50½) Miami at ATLANTA 1½ 3½ (37½) Minnesota…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5½ 1½ (50½) Miami at ATLANTA 1½ 3½ (37½) Minnesota at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 2½ (40½) Washington at GREEN BAY 1½ 3½ (37½) LA Rams at CLEVELAND 8½ 12½ (38½) Arizona at BALTIMORE 4½ 5½ (44½) Seattle at HOUSTON 2½ 3 (40) Tampa Bay at NEW ORLEANS 5½ 8½ (41) Chicago Indianapolis 2½ 2½ (43½) at CAROLINA at PHILADELPHIA 3 3 (46½) Dallas at LAS VEGAS 2½ 1½ (37½) NY Giants at CINCINNATI 1½ 1½ (50½) Buffalo

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 1½ 3½ (40) at NY JETS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 8½ 10½ (43½) Ball State at WESTERN MICHIGAN 3 5 (51½) Central Michigan Ohio 6½ 7 (45½) at BUFFALO

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bowling Green 6½ 9½ (40½) at KENT STATE at MIAMI (OH) 15 17½ (40½) Akron at TOLEDO 17½ 17½ (47½) Eastern Michigan

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UNLV 2½ 2½ (OFF) Wyoming

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 9½ 9½ (OFF) at KENTUCKY Michigan 7 7 (OFF) at PENN STATE Maryland 3 3 (42½) at NEBRASKA Arizona 6 6 (OFF) at COLORADO at IOWA 3 3 (28½) Rutgers at OHIO STATE 24½ 27½ (47½) Michigan State

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 5½ (223) at DETROIT Toronto 3 (223½) at SAN ANTONIO at CLEVELAND 1½ (224½) Golden State at DALLAS 11 (236) Charlotte Memphis 2½ (218½) at PORTLAND

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -210 at CHICAGO +172 Vegas -172 at ANAHEIM +142

