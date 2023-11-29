All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|47
|37
|Pensacola
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|46
|41
|Peoria
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|48
|28
|Birmingham
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|46
|28
|Huntsville
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|39
|37
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|32
|31
|Quad City
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|42
|Knoxville
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|36
|58
|Macon
|13
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|32
|40
|Evansville
|12
|2
|9
|1
|0
|5
|28
|50
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
