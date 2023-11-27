All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|47
|37
|Pensacola
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|46
|41
|Peoria
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|48
|28
|Birmingham
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|46
|28
|Huntsville
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|39
|37
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|32
|31
|Quad City
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|42
|Knoxville
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|36
|58
|Macon
|13
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|32
|40
|Evansville
|12
|2
|9
|1
|0
|5
|28
|50
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola 1, Macon 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
