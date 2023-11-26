Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 1:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 14 9 3 2 0 20 47 37
Peoria 11 8 2 1 0 17 48 28
Birmingham 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 28
Pensacola 13 8 5 0 0 16 45 41
Huntsville 14 7 6 0 1 15 39 37
Roanoke 12 6 4 1 1 14 32 31
Quad City 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 42
Knoxville 15 6 9 0 0 12 36 58
Macon 12 3 5 3 1 10 32 39
Evansville 12 2 9 1 0 5 28 50

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Macon 3

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Peoria 5, Huntsville 4

Birmingham 8, Pensacola 1

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 2

Evansville 6, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up