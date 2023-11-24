All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 14 9 3 2 0 20 47 37…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 14 9 3 2 0 20 47 37 Peoria 11 8 2 1 0 17 48 28 Birmingham 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 28 Pensacola 13 8 5 0 0 16 45 41 Huntsville 14 7 6 0 1 15 39 37 Roanoke 12 6 4 1 1 14 32 31 Quad City 10 6 4 0 0 12 36 36 Knoxville 14 5 9 0 0 10 33 56 Macon 11 3 5 2 1 9 30 36 Evansville 11 1 9 1 0 3 22 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Peoria 1

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Macon 3

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Peoria 5, Huntsville 4

Birmingham 8, Pensacola 1

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

