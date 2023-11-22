All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 13 9 2 2 0 20 45 33…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 13 9 2 2 0 20 45 33 Pensacola 12 8 4 0 0 16 44 33 Peoria 9 7 1 1 0 15 42 20 Birmingham 11 7 4 0 0 14 38 27 Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 31 31 Roanoke 11 5 4 1 1 12 28 29 Quad City 9 5 4 0 0 10 31 34 Macon 10 3 4 2 1 9 27 32 Knoxville 13 4 9 0 0 8 29 53 Evansville 10 1 8 1 0 3 20 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville 6, Peoria 5

Fayetteville 3, Macon 0

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 3

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 0

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.