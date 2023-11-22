All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|45
|33
|Pensacola
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|44
|33
|Peoria
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|42
|20
|Birmingham
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|38
|27
|Huntsville
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|31
|31
|Roanoke
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|28
|29
|Quad City
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|31
|34
|Macon
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|32
|Knoxville
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|29
|53
|Evansville
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|20
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Knoxville 6, Peoria 5
Fayetteville 3, Macon 0
Huntsville 4, Roanoke 2
Quad City 4, Evansville 3
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 0
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
