All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 12 8 2 2 0 18 42 33 Peoria 8 7 0 1 0 15 37 14 Birmingham 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 23 Pensacola 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 33 Roanoke 10 5 3 1 1 12 26 25 Huntsville 11 5 5 0 1 11 27 29 Macon 9 3 3 2 1 9 27 29 Quad City 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 31 Knoxville 12 3 9 0 0 6 23 48 Evansville 9 1 7 1 0 3 17 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

