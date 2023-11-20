All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|12
|8
|2
|2
|0
|18
|42
|33
|Peoria
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|37
|14
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|38
|23
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|40
|33
|Roanoke
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|26
|25
|Huntsville
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|27
|29
|Macon
|9
|3
|3
|2
|1
|9
|27
|29
|Quad City
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|31
|Knoxville
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|23
|48
|Evansville
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|17
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Peoria at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
