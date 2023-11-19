All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 12 8 2 2 0 18 42 33…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 12 8 2 2 0 18 42 33 Peoria 8 7 0 1 0 15 37 14 Birmingham 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 23 Pensacola 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 33 Roanoke 10 5 3 1 1 12 26 25 Huntsville 11 5 5 0 1 11 27 29 Macon 9 3 3 2 1 9 27 29 Quad City 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 31 Knoxville 12 3 9 0 0 6 23 48 Evansville 9 1 7 1 0 3 17 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 1, Evansville 0

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 3

Peoria 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 3

Quad City 6, Evansville 1

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Peoria 4, Roanoke 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

