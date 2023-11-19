All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|12
|8
|2
|2
|0
|18
|42
|33
|Peoria
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|37
|14
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|38
|23
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|40
|33
|Roanoke
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|26
|25
|Huntsville
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|27
|29
|Macon
|9
|3
|3
|2
|1
|9
|27
|29
|Quad City
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|31
|Knoxville
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|23
|48
|Evansville
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|17
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 1, Evansville 0
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 3
Peoria 2, Roanoke 1
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 3
Quad City 6, Evansville 1
Birmingham 4, Knoxville 3
Pensacola 3, Macon 2
Peoria 4, Roanoke 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.