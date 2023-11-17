All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 11 7 2 2 0 16 37 30…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 11 7 2 2 0 16 37 30 Peoria 7 6 0 1 0 13 33 13 Birmingham 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 20 Roanoke 9 5 2 1 1 12 25 21 Pensacola 10 6 4 0 0 12 37 31 Huntsville 10 5 4 0 1 11 24 24 Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26 Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30 Knoxville 11 3 8 0 0 6 20 44 Evansville 8 1 6 1 0 3 16 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 1, Evansville 0

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 3

Peoria 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

