All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|37
|30
|Peoria
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|33
|13
|Birmingham
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|34
|20
|Roanoke
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|25
|21
|Pensacola
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|37
|31
|Huntsville
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|24
|24
|Macon
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|25
|26
|Quad City
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|21
|30
|Knoxville
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|20
|44
|Evansville
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|16
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 1, Evansville 0
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 3
Peoria 2, Roanoke 1
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
