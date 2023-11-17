Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 11:02 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 11 7 2 2 0 16 37 30
Peoria 7 6 0 1 0 13 33 13
Birmingham 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 20
Roanoke 9 5 2 1 1 12 25 21
Pensacola 10 6 4 0 0 12 37 31
Huntsville 10 5 4 0 1 11 24 24
Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26
Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30
Knoxville 11 3 8 0 0 6 20 44
Evansville 8 1 6 1 0 3 16 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 1, Evansville 0

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 3

Peoria 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

