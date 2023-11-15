All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|34
|29
|Roanoke
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|24
|19
|Pensacola
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|34
|26
|Peoria
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|31
|12
|Huntsville
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|23
|21
|Birmingham
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|29
|17
|Macon
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|25
|26
|Quad City
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|21
|30
|Knoxville
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|19
|44
|Evansville
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|16
|32
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria 6, Evansville 3
Wednesday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
