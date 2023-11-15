All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 6 2 2 0 14 34 29…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 6 2 2 0 14 34 29 Roanoke 8 5 1 1 1 12 24 19 Pensacola 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 26 Peoria 6 5 0 1 0 11 31 12 Huntsville 9 5 3 0 1 11 23 21 Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 17 Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26 Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30 Knoxville 10 2 8 0 0 4 19 44 Evansville 7 1 5 1 0 3 16 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria 6, Evansville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

