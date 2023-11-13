All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25 Roanoke 8 5 1 1 1 12 24 19 Pensacola 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 26 Huntsville 9 5 3 0 1 11 23 21 Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 17 Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 25 9 Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26 Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30 Evansville 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 26 Knoxville 9 1 8 0 0 2 15 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.