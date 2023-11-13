Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25
Roanoke 8 5 1 1 1 12 24 19
Pensacola 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 26
Huntsville 9 5 3 0 1 11 23 21
Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 17
Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 25 9
Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26
Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30
Evansville 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 26
Knoxville 9 1 8 0 0 2 15 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up