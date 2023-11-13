All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|33
|25
|Roanoke
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|24
|19
|Pensacola
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|34
|26
|Huntsville
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|23
|21
|Birmingham
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|29
|17
|Peoria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|25
|9
|Macon
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|25
|26
|Quad City
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|21
|30
|Evansville
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|26
|Knoxville
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|15
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
