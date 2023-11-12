All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25 Roanoke 8 5 1 1 1 12 24 19 Pensacola 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 26 Huntsville 9 5 3 0 1 11 23 21 Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 17 Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 25 9 Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26 Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30 Evansville 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 26 Knoxville 9 1 8 0 0 2 15 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Huntsville 5, Evansville 1

Pensacola 6, Knoxville 0

Quad City 3, Fayetteville 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.