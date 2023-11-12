Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 2:30 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 9 6 1 2 0 14 33 25
Roanoke 8 5 1 1 1 12 24 19
Pensacola 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 26
Huntsville 9 5 3 0 1 11 23 21
Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 17
Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 25 9
Macon 8 3 3 1 1 8 25 26
Quad City 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 30
Evansville 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 26
Knoxville 9 1 8 0 0 2 15 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 4, Macon 1

Pensacola 5, Knoxville 4

Fayetteville 7, Quad City 6

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Huntsville 5, Evansville 1

Pensacola 6, Knoxville 0

Quad City 3, Fayetteville 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

