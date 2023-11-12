All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|33
|25
|Roanoke
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|24
|19
|Pensacola
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|34
|26
|Huntsville
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|23
|21
|Birmingham
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|29
|17
|Peoria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|25
|9
|Macon
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|25
|26
|Quad City
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|21
|30
|Evansville
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|26
|Knoxville
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|15
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 4, Macon 1
Pensacola 5, Knoxville 4
Fayetteville 7, Quad City 6
Peoria 4, Evansville 1
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Macon 2
Huntsville 5, Evansville 1
Pensacola 6, Knoxville 0
Quad City 3, Fayetteville 2
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.
