GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 8 6 1 1 0 13 31 22 Roanoke 7 4 1 1 1 10 21 17 Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 17 Pensacola 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 26 Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 25 9 Huntsville 8 4 3 0 1 9 18 20 Macon 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 23 Quad City 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 28 Evansville 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21 Knoxville 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 4, Macon 1

Pensacola 5, Knoxville 4

Fayetteville 7, Quad City 6

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

