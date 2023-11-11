All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|31
|22
|Roanoke
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|21
|17
|Birmingham
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|29
|17
|Pensacola
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|28
|26
|Peoria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|25
|9
|Huntsville
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|18
|20
|Macon
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|23
|23
|Quad City
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|28
|Evansville
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|21
|Knoxville
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|15
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 0
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 4, Macon 1
Pensacola 5, Knoxville 4
Fayetteville 7, Quad City 6
Peoria 4, Evansville 1
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
