All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|24
|16
|Roanoke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|20
|15
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|16
|Pensacola
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|22
|Peoria
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|21
|8
|Macon
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|22
|19
|Huntsville
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|19
|Quad City
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|21
|Evansville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Knoxville
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|11
|32
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 0
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
