SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 10:10 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 16
Roanoke 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 15
Birmingham 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 12
Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 8
Macon 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 19
Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 15
Pensacola 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 22
Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 21
Evansville 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17
Knoxville 6 0 6 0 0 0 7 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

