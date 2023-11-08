All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 16…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 16 Roanoke 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 15 Birmingham 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 12 Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 8 Macon 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 19 Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 15 Pensacola 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 22 Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 21 Evansville 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17 Knoxville 6 0 6 0 0 0 7 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

