All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 16…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 16 Roanoke 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 15 Birmingham 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 12 Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 8 Macon 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 19 Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 15 Pensacola 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 22 Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 21 Evansville 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17 Knoxville 6 0 6 0 0 0 7 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.