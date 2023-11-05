All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 8…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 8 Roanoke 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 15 Fayetteville 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 16 Birmingham 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 12 Pensacola 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 22 Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 15 Macon 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 19 Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 21 Evansville 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17 Knoxville 6 0 6 0 0 0 7 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 4, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

