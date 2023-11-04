All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|20
|15
|Fayetteville
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|20
|16
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|25
|12
|Peoria
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|21
|8
|Macon
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|22
|19
|Huntsville
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|14
|15
|Pensacola
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Quad City
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|21
|Evansville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Knoxville
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 5, Pensacola 3
Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1
Evansville 6, Macon 5
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 4, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2
Macon 4, Evansville 3
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.