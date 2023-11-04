All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 15…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 15 Fayetteville 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 16 Birmingham 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 12 Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 8 Macon 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 19 Huntsville 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 15 Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18 Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 21 Evansville 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 17 Knoxville 6 0 6 0 0 0 7 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Pensacola 3

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1

Evansville 6, Macon 5

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 4, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

