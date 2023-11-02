All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 4 3 0 1 0 7 14 8…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 4 3 0 1 0 7 14 8 Huntsville 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 7 Peoria 3 3 0 0 0 6 18 4 Fayetteville 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 12 Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 12 Birmingham 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 9 Macon 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 18 Evansville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 8 Knoxville 4 0 4 0 0 0 3 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

