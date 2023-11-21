Son Heung-min scores two and sets up another as South Korea wins again in World Cup qualifying

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min scored two goals and set up another to help South Korea win its…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min scored two goals and set up another to help South Korea win its second straight game in World Cup qualifying, a 3-0 victory over China on Tuesday.

The Tottenham striker got his first from the penalty spot in the 11th minute at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre after Hwang Hee-chan was fouled in the area. Son scored his second just before halftime with a header near the post.

Jung Seung-hyun added the third with a header off a free kick from Son.

“China also had scoring opportunities,” said South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who was appointed in February. “If we had conceded in front of 40,000 fans, it would have been really difficult. Scoring a goal lifted the atmosphere for us.”

South Korea is looking to qualify for the World Cup for the 11th straight time, while China is aiming to reach the tournament for only the second time.

The South Koreans lead Group C in Asian qualifying with six points, while China and Thailand have three points each. The Thais beat Singapore 3-1. Singapore has zero points.

The top two teams in each of the nine groups of four progress to the final group stage. Asia has eight automatic places at the expanded 2026 World Cup tournament, an increase of four from 2022.

Australia and Japan also maintained their undefeated starts.

The Aussies defeated Palestine 1-0 in Kuwait City in a game moved from the West Bank for security reasons. Harry Souttar, a defender who plays for Leicester, headed in the only goal in the 18th minute.

It was Souttar’s 10th goal in 22 international games and put the Socceroos at the top of Group I with six points.

“You’ve got to give full credit to Palestine,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said. “We didn’t play our best but the most important thing was the three points.”

Japan routed Syria 5-0 in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. Ayase Ueda scored two goals, five days after netting a hat track against Myanmar.

Takefusa Kubo, Yukinari Sugawara and Mao Hosoya also scored for Japan, which is trying reach the World Cup for the eighth straight tournament.

Saudi Arabia also won, while Iran was held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in Tashkent. The Saudis beat Jordan 2-0 to give coach Roberto Mancini his second straight victory. Saleh Al-Shehri scored both goals.

Qatar, the host of last year’s World Cup, won its second game by beating India 3-0 in Group A.

Also, North Korea beat Myanmar 6-1, the Philippines drew 1-1 with Indonesia, and Iraq defeated Vietnam 1-0.

