Shortstop Paul DeJong agrees to 1-year contract with Chicago White Sox, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — Veteran shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person…

CHICAGO (AP) — Veteran shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

The 30-year-old DeJong, who grew up in Antioch and attended Illinois State, played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 until he was traded to Toronto this past Aug. 1. He was released by the Blue Jays on Aug. 21 and signed two days later with San Francisco.

An All-Star in 2019 when he batted .233 with 30 homers and 78 RBIs, DeJong hit .226 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs this year in the final season of a $26 million, six-year contract. He has a .229 career average with 116 homers and 344 RBIs.

Tim Anderson, Chicago’s shortstop since 2016, became a free agent after the White Sox declined a $14 million option for 2024.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.