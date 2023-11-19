Sean Couturier scores in OT as the Flyers beat the Golden Knights 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the game winner a minute into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers relied on a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the game winner a minute into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers relied on a pair of power play goals to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Owen Tippett scored for the fourth consecutive game, banging in the rebound of a shot from Travis Sanheim to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Tyson Foerster scored his first goal of the season 59 seconds into the second, gathering a partially blocked shot by Sanheim and putting it past Thompson to make it 2-0.

Sean Walker also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 28 saves to earn the win.

Reigning playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault score twice in the second period after William Karlsson started the scoring for the Golden Knights.

BRUINS 5, CANADIENS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Trent Frederic scored two goals, Brad Marchand collected his 500th career assist and Boston cruised past longtime rival Montreal.

Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Bruins (13-1-2), who have lost just once in regulation this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Johnathan Kovacevic scored for the Canadiens, who lost a fourth straight.

KRAKEN 4, CANUCKS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists and Seattle won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Jamie Oleksiak, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver, which has lost two in a row. Thatcher Demko stopped 22 shots.

Miller and Hughes are now tied with teammate Elias Pettersson for the NHL lead in points with 28 apiece.

RANGERS 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Artemi Panarin scored two goals apiece as New York beat New Jersey, extending its point streak to 11 games.

Panarin set a Rangers record by running his season-opening point streak to 15 games, the longest of his career. His first-period power-play goal broke the old mark he shared with Rod Gilbert, and his second goal midway through the third tied the game 3-all.

Blake Wheeler added an empty-net goal to seal it, and Vincent Trocheck had three assists.

Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

Jack Hughes scored in his return to the New Jersey lineup after missing five games. Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves.

AVALANCHE 6, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Colorado erased a three-goal deficit to beat Dallas.

Colorado’s Cale Makar became the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 career assists with three in his 254th game. His first two helpers came on second-period goals by Miles Wood and Ryan Johansen after Dallas had taken a 3-0 lead.

Former Dallas players Valeri Nichushkin and Andrew Cogliano scored for Colorado, and Ross Colton added an empty-net goal. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Tyler Seguin scored twice, and Joe Pavelski added his seventh goal to tie for the Stars, who ended four-game winning streak. Jake Oettinger allowed a season-high five goals for Dallas while making 32 saves.

KINGS 5, BLUES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Los Angeles has won consecutive home games after winning just one of their first seven.

Quinton Byfield, Blake Lizotte, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Jake Neighbours broke up the shutout bid with 3:54 remaining, and Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 30 shots for St. Louis.

The five goals matched Binnington’s season high set Oct. 27 against Vancouver.

JETS 5, COYOTES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg over Arizona.

Kyle Connor, with his league-leading 14th goal, Josh Morrissey, Vladislav Namestnikov and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg, which has won three in a row and six of its last seven. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves.

Matt Dumba and Matias Maccelli scored goals for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Morrissey’s first-period assist was the 200th of his NHL career, making him the third defenseman in franchise history to reach that milestone.

CAPITALS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the 827th goal of his NHL career and Washington handed Columbus its eighth consecutive loss.

The Capitals have won four in a row and eight of 10. Ovechkin’s fifth goal of the season put him 67 back of Wayne Gretzky’s career record.

Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and two assists. Sonny Milano also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Washington, which got several players back on the ice.

Columbus’ skid continued despite goals from Johnny Gaudreau in the second period and Ivan Provorov and Justin Danforth in the third. Johnny Hockey, benched twice this season by first-year coach Pascal Vincent, ended a seven-game goal drought. Elvis Merzlikins allowed four goals on 26 shots.

HURRICANES 4, PENGUINS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis broke a tie with 8:08 remaining with his first goal in six games and then added an empty-net tally as Carolina beat Pittsburgh.

Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, which received two assists apiece from Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen. Goalie Antti Raanta recorded 26 saves as the Hurricanes won for the fifth time in six home games this season.

Sidney Crosby kept his high production going with two goals, but the Penguins lost their second game in a row following a five-game winning streak.

Tristan Jarry, playing in his fourth game in eight nights, made 30 stops for Pittsburgh.

LIGHTNING 6, OILERS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Luke Glendening scored 39 seconds apart midway through the third period, and Tampa Bay rallied for a victory over Edmonton.

Stamkos tied it on his 197th career power-play goal, which tied Jarome Iginla for 21st place all-time, before Glendening put Tampa Bay up 5-4. Mikhail Sergachev added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot and also scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 39 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 1-5-2 when trailing after two period.

Derek Ryan had two goals, and James Hamblin and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots. Kris Knoblauch dropped to 2-1 as Edmonton coach since replacing the fired Jay Woodcroft.

SENATORS 2, WILD 1

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Josh Norris scored the only goal in a shootout to lift Ottawa past Minnesota as the NHL’s Global Series continued in the Swedish capital.

Norris wristed the puck past goaltender Filip Gustavsson to win the second game in Stockholm and extend Ottawa’s winning streak to three.

Swedish defenseman Erik Brannstrom scored in the third period for the Senators, and goaltender Anton Forsberg made 24 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all three Wild shots in the shootout. Forsberg assisted on Brannstrom’s goal and became the first Swedish native goalkeeper to win an NHL regular-season game in the country.

Marco Rossi scored for the Wild, who have lost four in a row to drop to 5-8-3 this season. Mats Zuccarello of Norway had an assist, and Gustavsson, another Swede, stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced.

ISLANDERS 5, FLAMES 4, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom scored the shootout winner to lead New York over the Calgary Flames.

Kyle Palmieri, Hudson Fasching, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Goalie Ilya Sorokin stopping 35 shots in regulation and overtime. Bo Horvat also scored in the shootout.

Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames, who tied the game twice in the third period. Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves. Sharangovich also scored in the shootout.

Playing their third road game in four days, the Islanders were outshot 21-17 by the Flames after two periods, but led 3-2 heading into the third.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Smith scored two goals, Gustav Nyquist scored just hours after welcoming his third child into the world and Nashville snapped a four-game losing skid.

Yakov Trenin also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for Nashville, which halted a four-game losing skid.

Philipp Kurashev and Tyler Johnson scored and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for Chicago, losers of three-straight and four of five.

Nyquist made it 2-0 at 18:32 of the first with a power-play goal, just hours after his wife, Danielle, delivered their third daughter Greta around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.