Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

Regional Final=

Belleville 49, Northville 7

Davison 28, Rockford 14

Division 2=

Regional Final=

Muskegon 42, Saginaw Heritage 14

Division 3=

Regional Final=

Zeeland West 42, Parma Western 7

Division 4=

Regional Final=

Harper Woods 46, Airport 19

Division 5=

Regional Final=

Frankenmuth 35, Kingsford 13

Division 6=

Regional Final=

Ovid-Elsie 38, Constantine 25

Division 7=

Regional Final=

Menominee 40, McBain 0

North Muskegon 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 27

Division 8=

Regional Final=

Gabriel Richard Catholic 31, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28

Ubly 41, Ithaca 20

Eight Player=

Division 1=

Semifinal=

Indian River-Inland Lakes 12, Pickford 0

Martin 42, Kingston 34

Division 2=

Semifinal=

Lenawee Christian 42, Deckerville 14

Marion 42, Lake Linden-Hubbell 36

